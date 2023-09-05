All 42 MCU movies and TV shows, ranked according to IMDb (and why it’s wrong)

Before we proceed with this deep dive into everything wrong with IMDb’s MCU movie and TV show ranking, allow me to clarify that this is purely opinion-based, and we all know the old saying about opinions — everyone has one. Don’t be offended if I don’t think WandaVision was that great or She-Hulk absolutely didn’t deserve the blasphemy it received. Although I may agree with the majority, the other important principle of opinions is that they’re all different, so no, I don’t think Loki deserves all the hype. There, I said it.

And without further ado, let’s take a look at IMDb’s atrocious ranking of every MCU movie and TV show thus far, including the scores given to them by IMDb’s circle of critics.

Avengers: Infinity War – 8.4 Avengers: Endgame – 8.4 Loki – 8.2 Spider-Man: No Way Home – 8.2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 8.0 Guardians of the Galaxy – 8.0 The Avengers – 8.0 Iron Man – 7.9 Thor: Ragnarok – 7.9 WandaVision – 7.9 Captain America: Civil War – 7.8 Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 7.8 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 7.6 Hawkeye – 7.5 Doctor Strange – 7.5 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 7.4 Spider-Man: Homecoming – 7.4 Spider-Man: Far From Home – 7 4 Black Panther – 7.3 Moon Knight – 7.3 Avengers: Age of Ultron – 7.3 Ant-Man – 7.3 Werewolf by Night – 7.2 Iron Man 3 – 7.1 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 7.1 Thor – 7.0 Ant-Man and the Wasp – 7.0 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 6.9 Captain America: The First Avenger – 6.9 Iron Man 2 – 6.9 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – 6.9 Captain Marvel – 6.8 Thor: The Dark World – 6.8 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 6.7 Black Widow – 6.7 The Incredible Hulk – 6.6 Eternals – 6.3 Ms. Marvel – 6.3 Thor: Love and Thunder – 6.2 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – 6.1 Secret Invasion – 6.0 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – 5.3

These rather questionable scores sparked a discussion on Reddit concerning the accuracy and believability of the ranking, which countless MCU fans ridiculed. Perhaps one of the most popular critiques is that The Winter Soldier deserves much higher than 12th place — at least top five, with which I wholeheartedly agree.

Joining The Winter Soldier in the higher-than-‘mid’ tier are Captain America: Civil War and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2, both of which easily break the top 10 for me. Civil War was a cultural reset for dividing the world into Team Cap vs. Team Iron Man and Vol. 2 was one of the most heart-wrenching stories ever told, especially concerning Yondu’s death and father-son relationship with Star-Lord.

Image via Marvel Studios

And then, there’s Hawkeye. If we’re being honest with ourselves, Hawkeye was not as good as Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, or almost every single other movie/show below it. If it were up to me (and this will no doubt be controversial), Hawkeye would be near the bottom. It was just ‘meh’ and nothing else, but a lot of apparently ‘worse’ projects were significantly more meaningful to the MCU community.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming in at 34 is already a huge shock by itself, but the fact that it ranks below the likes of Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Werewolf By Night is downright criminal. Wakanda Forever made a political stand for the Black community and educated the rest of the globe on Black culture — what exactly did Ant-Man and the Wasp do?

Image via Marvel Studios

Now let’s address She-Hulk being bottom. You know what else is near the bottom? Ms. Marvel. And I’ll be honest, that smells like sexism, but we won’t dwell on that. For the kind of show that it is, She-Hulk delivers a comedic and overall fun experience and it deserves much better than that. But all the hype over Loki, another standalone show that demoted a female to a supporting character yet again? Point proven.

Infinity War and Endgame. Fine. Those are God-tier movies, absolutely untouchable, but then Loki? In no universe, not this one or another one, is Loki on par with the latest Avengers movies. Here’s my own reworked ranking of the top 10 Marvel movies and shows, which nobody asked for.

Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Spider-Man: No Way Home Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Avengers Guardians of the Galaxy Iron Man WandaVision Loki Thor: Ragnarok

Honestly, I didn’t even want to put Loki in the same category as these other candidates, but I didn’t add or remove from the list, just simply shuffled the titles around to suit my liking. You might agree, you might not, but The Avengers was a modern-day masterpiece when it came out in 2012. Regardless, Infinity War, Endgame, and No Way Home will remain the top three until they’re dethroned — which might be a long time from now, the way Marvel is headed.