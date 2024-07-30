Are ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s’ Others based on a Marvel Comics’ superhero team?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for some major cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

You’d have to be a serious Marvel fan to have spotted every character cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, some were easy for even the most casual superhero movie viewer to identify.

The most eye-catching cameos came in the form of a team dubbed “the Others”, a group of characters Deadpool and Wolverine encountered in the Void, the metaphysical purgatory to which the Time Variance Authority “prunes” rogue or obsolete variants of characters from the multiverse.

They consisted of Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Channing Tatum’s Gambit, Dafne Keen’s X-23, and the eponymous duo, and they rebelled against Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. They would also have had Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm in their ranks had he not been brutally murdered by Nova earlier in the film.

But are Deadpool & Wolverine’s Others based on a team from Marvel’s comic books?

Are the Others based on a comic book team?

Deadpool & Wolverine’s Others are not based on a team from Marvel Comics — although it’s worth noting that all of them have encountered at least a couple, if not all, of their fellow members on-panel. There are, however, many teams made up of characters from across the multiverse in the comic books, so it’s based on a precedent set in the source material.

Some examples of multiversal teams include the Council of the Guardians of All Galaxies, the Exiles, the Multiversal Masters of Evil, the Celestial Gardeners, the Spider-Army, the Council of Reeds, the Council of Kangs, the Chronos Corps, the Black Swans, the Black Priests, the Carol Corps, and, of course, the Deadpool Corps (who were also introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine).

Will we see the Others again in the MCU? Given what’s coming with Avengers: Secret Wars, it’s entirely possible — assuming they can keep evading Alioth.

