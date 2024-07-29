Why is Channing Tatum the most successful cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for a major cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a lot of fun. It is action-packed, funny, and expands the Marvel Cinematic Universe significantly. Perhaps most excitingly, the movie is full to the brim with cameos and Easter eggs from the wider live-action Marvel multiverse.

Some of the major cameos from previous non-MCU Marvel movies include Wesley Snipes’ Blade, Jennifer Garner’s Elektra, Dafne Keen’s X-23, Chris Evans’ Johnny Storm, Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, Tyler Mane’s Sabretooth, and Jason Flemyng’s Azazel.

However, arguably the most exciting (and best) cameo came from an actor/character combination that didn’t previously exist — although it has been rumored for many years.

Channing Tatum appeared as Gambit as part of the “Others” to fight alongside Deadpool, Wolverine, Elektra, Blade, and X-23 against Cassandra Nova’s forces in the Void. The Time Variance Authority had pruned them all to the ominously named metaphysical purgatory.

But what made Tatum’s cameo as the Cajun mutant with the ability to generate and manipulate kinetic energy so great?

Why was Channing Tatum’s Gambit so good?

One of the main reasons Tatum’s Gambit is so good is because of the faux nostalgia the audience feels with him on screen. The Magic Mike star may not have played Gambit before, but he was meant to play the character in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine before leaving the project due to budget cuts and was replaced by Taylor Kitsch.

He was then in line to get his own Gambit film as the character, but it never happened due to scheduling conflicts and other complications leading to development hell. That it finally has happened is brilliant fan service and made the cameo all the more satisfying.

However, more to the point, Tatum’s Gambit is a damn good portrayal of the iconic X-Men character. His look is entirely on point — far more so than Kitsch’s version of the character — with the iconic Gambit headband getting its first live-action outing.

His Cajun accent is tremendous and funny, capturing the essence of comic book Gambit’s often inaudible speech. Throwing in the occasional French word amidst the garbled English is also brilliant attention to detail. The whole thing made for some hilarious reactions from Deadpool, who suggested the Minions were his dialect coaches.

Finally, the depiction of Gambit’s powers is executed superbly — his playing card finishing move was outrageous. It’s awesome to see him dance around Cassandra Nova’s forces amidst a sea of violet-colored energy.

There’ll never be a better depiction of Gambit on screen. Demands for Tatum to finally star in an eponymous movie as the character will undoubtedly reemerge. If you’re still looking for a reason to go and watch Deadpool & Wolverine (as if you need any more), Tatum’s appearance as Gambit should undoubtedly be enough.

