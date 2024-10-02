Image Credit: Disney
Aubrey Plaza attends the Special Launch Event for Marvel Television's "Agatha All Along" at El Capitan Theatre on September 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/US Vice President and Democratic nominee for President Kamala Harris speaks at an event hosted by The Economic Club of Pittsburgh at Carnegie Mellon University on September 25, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania./Nicolas Cage screams as Ghost Rider
Photos by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Jeff Swensen/Getty Images/Sony Pictures
Aubrey Plaza has cooked up a crazy way to get Kamala Harris and Nicolas Cage in the MCU, and Marvel, just let her do what she wants

Kevin Feige, just go ahead and write that blank check now.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 01:57 pm

Spooky season? Nah, this is Aubrey Autumn. With no less than three projects releasing all within weeks of each other, Aubrey Plaza is having a moment right now. On top of Francis Ford Coppola’s beautifully batty box office bomb Megalopolis and indie time-travel comedy My Old Ass, The White Lotus actress is officially on board the MCU now, too, thanks to her turn in Agatha All Along.

While Kathryn Hahn is still just as much fun as always as Agatha Harkness, it’s fair to say Plaza’s Rio Vidal may well be the biggest breakout of the WandaVision spin-off, so Marvel would be wise to give her a call and let her do whatever project she wants next. And it seems like Aubrey has ideas. Unsurprisingly, given the famously oddball actress, those ideas are just a teensy bit… total lunacy.

Aubrey Plaza wants Kamala Harris, Mia Farrow, and Nicolas Cage in her “dream coven of witches”

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show to promote her Marvel debut, Plaza was asked by host Desi Lydic who she would pick to be in her “dream coven of witches” should she have the chance to assemble her own like Agatha does in the series. Plaza cast the net wide for her potential witchy work colleagues, with her answers including a vice president and a former Ghost Rider. Please, Kevin Feige, if you’re reading this, make it happen.

Just as Agatha has seven in her coven (including Mrs. Hart), Aubrey chose seven fellow sorceresses — and one sorcerer — for her very own coven of chaos. Firstly, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris (“just for fun,” apparently), Australian actress Judy Davis (Plaza personally thanked the one person in the crowd who knew who Davis was), Agatha co-star Patti LuPone, and a couple of Hollywood legends — Mia Farrow and Faye Dunaway. Not to mention one left-field pick just to “round it out.” Johnny Blaze himself, Nicolas Cage!

This isn’t the first time Cage has found himself linked to the MCU, seeing as there have been rumors before that he could reprise Ghost Rider in Avengers: Secret Wars. Not to mention that he has his live-action Spider-Man Noir show coming from Sony. Cage in a Marvel Studios movie has to happen one of these days, then. As for Harris… Well, what better way would there be to one-up every prior MCU cameo than getting the (fingers crossed) actual POTUS herself to show up? Imagine Harris popping out of a portal to aid the Avengers against Downey Doom in Secret Wars.

Plaza, a Delaware native who’s known Joe Biden since her teens, probably has the sway to make that happen. And Cage is Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew, so she has those connections as well. I’m not saying Marvel should just give Plaza a completely blank slate to make whatever MCU project she wants, with an unlimited budget, but I’m not not saying that either. Plaza’s Rio Vidal teaming up with Ghost Rider would even make a lot of sense, if one intriguing theory about her character proves correct.

