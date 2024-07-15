Image Credit: Disney
‘Avengers 5’ completes a perfect trilogy of chaos as it loses the one person who could’ve saved it

Back to the drawing board: Take Two.
Christian Bone
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:53 am

Even though we’re less than two years away from its theatrical release, there’s still a lot of assembly required on Avengers 5. Jonathan Majors’ arrest and subsequent assault sentencing really threw the film formerly titled The Kang Dynasty for a loop, as it cost the next Avengers movie — and the entire Multiverse Saga at large — its arch-villain. But that turned out to be just the beginning of its problems.

Director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) has also exited the project, leaving Doctor Strange 2‘s Michael Waldron as the only person concretely attached to the enterprise — after he replaced Quantumania vet Jeff Loveness on the script. Given Waldron’s experience with multiverses of madnesses in his last MCU movie and Loki season 1, he seemed like a safe pair of hands in which to entrust this all-important next chapter in the saga of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. However, it seems that this just wasn’t to be.

According to Nexus Point, Waldron has quietly stepped away from Avengers 5, once again forcing Marvel to start from scratch on the production. It’s believed that Marvel Studios is aiming to start shooting in March 2025, with filming due to last until that August. If that’s still the plan then that means Marvel has about eight months to find a new writer and get the script in tip-top shape — possible, sure, but time is running against them even more than for Tony Stark and co. in Endgame.

No writer, no director, and no villain — as Marvel trilogies goes, it’s not exactly the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, is it?

Who could helm Avengers 5?

While we wait to see who replaces Waldron on the script, it’s worth checking in with where we’re at on how could direct Avengers 5 as well. Sam Raimi is a popular fan choice, but that doesn’t seem to actually be something in contention. Shawn Levy is another one who’s gained steam in recent times, and he would certainly be a safe, smart choice if Deadpool & Wolverine does indeed go down like gangbusters, as it is shaping up to.

Another potential way to go would be Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who have helmed more of the Multiverse Saga than anyone thanks to Moon Knight and Loki season 2 — excepting Matt Shakman, that is, who is busy with The Fantastic Four. As for a more pie in the sky hope, Jordan Peele is alleged to have met with Marvel recently to discuss directing a mystery film, but tragically it apparently didn’t go all that well.

At this stage, Kevin Feige might want to pull a Nick Fury and dust off his old pager to call in the Russo brothers

