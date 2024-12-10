Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he really feels about having to work with Robert Downey Jr. again on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Since the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame, there have been many questions as to where the MCU is headed. While many things have changed since then, the upcoming film, Doomsday, may be a return to form.

The film will feature the return of Robert Downey Jr. in the franchise since his departure as Tony Stark in 2019. Tony was given the proper send-off that was empowering and emotional. Thankfully, this ending won’t be toyed with as Downey Jr. is returning as a different character. After the fallout of the Jonathan Majors drama, the MCU alum will be the first in the current era of the franchise to portray the iconic Fantastic Four villain, Doctor Doom. Fans aren’t the only ones who are excited. Another famous doctor has also contributed his opinion about the news. According to TVGroove, Benedict Cumberbatch who plays former Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange was nothing but supportive of the news.

Benedict Cumberbatch confirms he is returning for ‘AVENGERS DOOMSDAY’



“I'm really excited not only to work with the Russo Brothers again, but to have Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom. I think there's going to be some really cool developments ahead”



(via: @TVGroove) pic.twitter.com/tR5MTLbIJa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 10, 2024

Of course, everything is being held close to the vest for now but this could mean a new beginning for the MCU. Chris Evans is returning for Doomsday as well, though it’s unclear what his role may be. The multiverse offers many tantalizing options that will ensure fans will tune in. The MCU has been inspiring many questions, some more pressing than others.

Will Doctor Doom appear in Fantastic Four?

When the MCU was in a bind, enlisting a fan-favorite actor was the best course of action. The plans for Kang Dynasty were scorched earth and the best conclusion was to bring back a crowd-pleaser. Robert Downey Jr. effectively started the modern era of Marvel with his depiction of Iron Man and enough time passed since the character’s death to make that work.

It is also likely that Downey Jr. won’t be the ultimate iteration of the character. With the multiverse in play, the actor will likely just be a Doom variant and Doom Prime could be cast with another actor when the time comes. The question remains, will Doom appear in his known franchise in addition to Doomsday?

Victor Von Doom is a classic adversary for the Fantastic Four, a group that is finally making its way into the MCU. After the original films in the early aughts, the oldest Marvel team-up had the potential for a new life with Josh Trank’s 2015 film. Starring Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan, the movie tanked after many reported reshoots. The MCU has been gunshy about the ensemble since then, but they are finally getting their chance to shine throughout the cosmos once more.

A Fantastic Four film is in the works, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn in leading roles. The third time may be the charm, but there has been no news if Doom will make an appearance. The Fantastic Four is reportedly jumping right to Galactus, having cast Ralph Ineson in the role. Julia Garner will also reportedly star as the Silver Surfer, one of Galactus’ heralds. The return of MCU alums along with the long-awaited introduction of a famous team may be the changes that Marvel has needed all this time.

