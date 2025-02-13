‘Captain America: Brave New World’ confirmed to have removed 3 key characters during reshoots

Captain America: Brave New World is finally here, but maybe fans are wishing it had stayed away. Despite what the title says, it seems the cowardly old world we were living in was fine enough before this latest mercilessly reviewed Marvel stinker entered the fray. At the time of writing, the Anthony Mackie starrer sits at just 53% on Rotten Tomatoes — that’s officially as bad as Secret Invasion.

Of course, there are still many reasons for fans to ignore all the ire it’s causing and go see the film for themselves this Valentine’s weekend (partners and spouses of the Marvel lovers out there, you have our sympathy). Not least the many exciting new actors and intriguing returning characters Brave New World features — Harrison Ford as Red Hulk, Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder, Tim Blake Nelson’s Leader, the list goes on. Unfortunately, it turns out not everyone we expected to show up does.

Now the movie is out there, we know that three key characters have been removed from Captain America 4‘s final cut. If you were going to see it just for these guys, then you’re out of luck.

Don’t expect to see these 3 characters in Captain America: Brave New World

For starters, as has been much publicized beforehand, WWE star Seth Rollins does not appear in Brave New World, despite originally featuring very heavily as a major antagonist for Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Rollins would’ve appeared as a member of villainous organization the Serpent Society, but he was removed when the film was extensively reworked during reshoots. Director Juliuh Onah recently confirmed Rollins’ role was excised when Esposito came aboard as the Serpent Society’s new leader.

Speaking of that villainous group, Alita: Battle Angel icon Rose Salazar was likewise supposed to be included as another member of the Serpent Society. Salazar was originally on board as Rachel Leighton/Diamondback (a female incarnation of the foe previously seen in Luke Cage season 1). She also did not make it into the theatrical cut, however, and it’s confirmed the actress’ scenes have been cut.

Last but not least, while this wasn’t 100% confirmed as with Rollins and Salazar, teen actor Logan Kim (Podcast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire) was previously reported to have joined the film’s cast during reshoots. Kim was believed to have been added as Amadeus Cho, the Marvel comics hero better known as the Totally Awesome Hulk. Kim is likewise not in the Brave New World you’ll see in theaters, though, but whether that’s because Marvel removed him or those reports ultimately weren’t accurate is hard to say.

All three performers would’ve been big assets to the movie — Rollins’ absence has angered the WWE audience while a new Diamondback would’ve pleased fans. And we’ve been waiting to catch Amadeus Cho in live-action since his mom, Helen Cho (Claudia Kim, no relation), debuted way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Although at least an animated version of him can currently be seen in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (voiced by Aleks Le).

As it is, Captain America: Brave New World may still have enough on display to hoodwink Marvel die-hards into seeing it. Wrestling, Alita, and Ghostbusters groupies, however, you might want to give it a miss.

