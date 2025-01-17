‘Captain America: Brave New World’ reveals return of important ‘Eternals’ character — but, no, it’s not Harry Styles

A brave new world is almost here. Just as the U.S. prepares itself for a new president, so too does the MCU. Captain America: Brave New World will introduce Harrison Ford as Marvel’s latest POTUS… who just happens to turn into a giant red rage monster (as opposed to the orange strop machine we have in the real world). But the arrival of Red Hulk is not the only long-running fan request Cap 4 will finally deliver on. Eternals fans, this is your moment.

Multiverse Saga critics often claim that Marvel’s recent output has been largely forgettable and short-lived, and even its biggest defenders would have to admit Eternals disappeared from the zeitgeist so fast it should’ve been called Ephemerals. Case in point, that movie ended with a giant stone god poking out of the ocean, a world-changing development that’s yet to be referenced ever again. Until now. Brave New World, take a bow.

Captain America: Brave New World poster promises Eternals answers are coming

New poster for ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ features Captain America flying over Tiamut. pic.twitter.com/2u1pUsgOJX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 17, 2025

Against all the odds, an Eternals character has made it onto another Marvel movie poster, and even more unlikely is the fact that it’s not any of the core cast. Instead, a new Cap 4 poster captures Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson flying over the calcified head and hand of Tiamut, the Celestial who tried to emerge from the center of the earth in Chloe Zhao’s mayfly Marvel movie — which released back in November 2021 to disappointing box office and near MCU-low notices.

We’ve known for a while now that Tiamut’s existence would factor into the plot in some way, but the fact that he’s now getting a starring role on the film’s poster indicates Brave New World won’t just fill in this Eternals plot hole but will turn this major unanswered question into the impetus for its own storyline. We’re still not entirely sure if Cap 4 is going to hit the spot or not, but kudos to the studio (and the screenwriters) for turning a goof into a creative opportunity.

The only thing we need now is for Eternals‘ other big question mark to be resolved — what in the galaxy happened to Eros, Harry Styles’ surprisingly hot space pirate brother to Thanos who turned up in the post-credits scene and promptly never appeared again? Styles’ initially flourishing acting career has stalled a tad since then, along with any momentum the Eternals brand might’ve had, so maybe don’t expect Brave New World to solve this one, too.

But, hey, let’s appreciate the wins when we get them. And after Kumail Nanjiani’s recent return as Kingo in the third season of What If…?, maybe the Eternals aren’t as eternally doomed as they once seemed. And the MCU’s oldest villain coming back to the fray after 17 years proves that anything is possible in this franchise if you wait long enough. So, hang on in there, Harry Styles nation, Eros could still reappear in Captain America 9, coming in 2037!

