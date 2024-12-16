Agatha is officially returning to Disney Plus, and she’s bringing the star of a failed MCU franchise with her

Good news! She’s not dead! Agatha Harkness — everyone’s favorite not-so-wicked witch of 2024 before Elphaba came along — is definitely returning to Disney Plus just as her fans hoped. Agatha All Along was originally envisioned as a one-off miniseries, but the popularity of Kathryn Hahn’s character has led to much speculation that Marvel Studios might be considering stretching out the story into a second season.

Well, the thing is… We still don’t actually have any news on that front, but the next best option has happened instead. Agatha has been confirmed to make an MCU comeback much sooner than we anticipated, and it looks like this unexpected additional project will make use of Agatha’s scene-stealing showmanship better than ever before. Especially as she’ll have one of the franchise’s other biggest egos alongside her as she forms an unlikely double act.

It was the Eternals all along! Agatha Harkness is responsible for helping resurrect a forgotten Marvel franchise

Just when you thought you would have to wait years to see her again, Marvel has confirmed Agatha will be back on our screens before the year is out. The full episode list has been unveiled for What If…? season 3, ahead of its premiere over Christmas, and now we have a peek at what presents are in store for us. Some we already knew to expect — like episode 1, “What if… The Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?” and episode 3, “What if… The Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?” — but others are coming as a big surprise.

Episode 6, “What If… 1872?” teases a 19th-century take on the Marvel universe, while the tautologically titled “What if… What if…?” teases an enigmatic series finale. Then there’s episode 4, “What if… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?” but we’re going to need some time to process that one. The one that immediately grabs the attention, however, is episode 2, “What if… Agatha Went To Hollywood?”

In one week, unwrap a new episode daily for 8 days straight 🎁#WhatIf S3 arrives December 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/plzHL0bKFw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 15, 2024

This episode appears to explore a timeline where Agatha actually did something constructive with her immortality and became a movie star. Who does that remind you of? Yup, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo did the same thing in Eternals, so it only makes (a kind of warped, What If…?-style) sense that these two characters will apparently unite in this ep. As a screenshot from a recent promo proves…

New look at Agatha Harkness and Kingo in 'WHAT IF…?' Season 3. pic.twitter.com/pPBGqOXdXY — Nerd Talks (@NerdTalksShow) December 14, 2024

By the looks of it, then, episode 2 will mark the first appearance of any Eternal in the MCU since their 2021 film failed to kickstart a franchise. For the eternal Eternals fans out there, the good news is What If…? season 3 also includes a proper Eternals-theme episode. Namely, episode 5: “What If… The Emergence Destroyed The Earth?” We also don’t have to worry about soundalikes filling in for these roles as both Hahn and Nanjiani are 100% confirmed to be in this season’s voice cast.

A random team-up between Agatha and Kingo is exactly what makes What If…? such a blast, and why it’s a shame Marvel is bringing a show with such unlimited potential to a close so soon. At least we have half an hour more Agatha content than we thought to keep us going along the long walk down the Witches Road until she returns to live-action.

