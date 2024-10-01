Channing Tatum reveals the real reason you need to watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ again now that it’s out on digital

With its complete and utter molly-whop of the box office more or less concluded, the time has finally come for Deadpool & Wolverine to wreak havoc in the middle of your home, deleted scenes and all.

Indeed, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s physical media incarnation has officially hit shelves today, and given its utterly insane commitment to Marvel’s legacy films and other adjacent nuances, there’s no way Marvel won’t pick up another hefty chunk of revenue for this particular release.

But even then, that was just an assumption up until now. Now that one Channing Tatum has spoken, however, it’s a full-on inevitability thanks to the special, crispy carrot the actor has dangled in front of our faces.

Indeed, we should all be ashamed that we didn’t think of this luxury sooner, but with the accessibility features offered by Deadpool & Wolverine‘s physical release, we’ll all actually be able to get a line on Gambit’s dialogue this time around. Previously, we just laughed along with Deadpool’s dialect coach jokes; now, we can do that while appreciating exactly what Gambit was trying to communicate.

We should not, of course, expect much in the way of major revelations from this closed-captions-enabled take on Remy LeBeau. Even if there was, very few things would exceed the mileage of that tease where Gambit found his way back to his home dimension courtesy of the Marvel sparkly circle.

What Gambit’s lines do offer, however, is a glimpse into what his universe could have possibly been like; we audiences never got to see the Gambit film that Tatum was attached to for so long, and so there’s no guarantee that it even belonged to the Fox continuity. That canon, of course, had the role of Gambit populated by one Taylor Kitsch.

It’s true that Tatum’s Gambit has no memory of his home dimension in Deadpool & Wolverine, and so we’ll probably only be able to infer so much with this new grasp on his dialogue. That said, a lack of information has hardly ever prevented the Marvel fandom from falling in love with reignited possibility, and the (slim) possibility of some new pocket of the Marvel cinematic multiverse is very easy to fall in love with indeed (for the love of God, Feige, you need to compartmentalize just like all the franchises that are better than yours!).

All this to say, we might as well get a head-start on fan-casting Rogue and Mister Sinister. Ellie Kemper and Orlando Bloom, you’re up.

As for those of you who somehow still haven’t acted upon your desire to see Deadpool & Wolverine on the big screen, you still have a chance to fulfill such a thing as the film hasn’t quite left theaters yet, but time is ticking.

