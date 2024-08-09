‘I pray to god’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ star has spoken to Marvel about their own spin-off, but it might still be doomed never to happen

What is the best cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, and why is it Channing Tatum as Gambit? Although, on paper, having Henry Cavill as Wolverine Cavillerine and Chris Evans back as Johnny Storm should rank higher on the fan-service scale, somehow seeing the Magic Mike man dressed up as Remy LeBeau after literal decades of dying to play this character meant the most to hardcore Marvel-loving audiences.

With the Gambit gambit proving to be one of the most talked-about elements of the blockbuster threequel, is there a chance that Tatum’s long-held dream of starring in his very own movie as the card-carrying Cajun could finally come true? Who knows, but you’d better believe that he’s going to do his utmost to make it happen. Just nobody tell him that Kevin Feige might’ve already made up his mind…

Channing Tatum has talked to Kevin Feige about a Gambit movie, but Marvel’s X-Men reboot plans may kill it off (uh, again)

Photo via Marvel Studios/Ryan Reynolds

Variety caught up with Tatum on the red carpet of the premiere of his new movie, Blink Twice, at West Hollywood’s DGA, and naturally the topic of Gambit came up. When asked if his Deadpool & Wolverine walk-on part could possibly lead to the manifestation of a solo film as the much-loved mutant, after a decade since it was first pitched over at Fox, Tatum revealed that he’s hopeful for his chances.

“I sure hope so. From your mouth to God’s ears. Write it into existence, my friend. Please,” Tatum stated, before admitting that he’s definitely spoken with Marvel Studios about the idea. “I’ve course I’ve said it. I’ve been saying I want it for the last 10 years. It’s in Bob Iger and Kevin Feige’s hands. I pray to God.”

This is exciting to hear, but it should be noted that Marvel is also in the midst of developing an X-Men reboot, with screenwriter Michael Lesslie already working on the script. The key word there is “reboot,” with this expected to be a full relaunch of the superhero team set on Earth-616, so not a continuation of the Foxverse visited in Deadpool 3. What’s more, rumors indicate that the film could even introduce a new version of Gambit — Remy and Kitty Pryde are two characters currently linked to the reboot’s X-Men roster.

It’s possible that the MCU could be big enough for two Gambits — or three, including the X-Men ’97 version — but Tatum should maybe prepare himself for his D&W cameo to stand as his reward for trying to get a Gambit movie off the ground for years rather than a hint that it’s finally happening. But still, you have his number, Kevin Feige. Remember it.

