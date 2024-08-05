Latest Marvel News: ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is already disappointing fans as Robert Downey Jr.’s return may create a critical problem

Do we have a new record? It seems the honeymoon period for Marvel’s newly announced upcoming event movie, Avengers: Doomsday, is already over after just one week since its announcement. You can thank some alleged plot details for the junked The Kang Dynasty for this one. Said plot details are convincing fans that maybe things were actually better before Robert Downey Jr. returned to play Doctor Doom, as his presence may just have a major negative effect that everyone, in their excitement, overlooked…

Recommended Videos

“We were robbed’: Avengers 5 rumored plot details have fans furious at Downey’s Doom for ruining the fun

Photo via Marvel Studios

In the wake of The Kang Dynasty‘s demise, a rumored plot synopsis is circling social media… and it’s basically the stuff Marvel dreams are made of. As shared by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, the original vision for Avengers 5 supposedly would’ve seen the TVA recruit various Anchor Beings from across the multiverse to combat the Council of Kangs. This would’ve included Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider (!), and all three Spider-Men. So why can’t this still happen, just with Doom instead of Kang? There’s a very good chance that Downey’s $80 million earnings for this one may mean that the casting budget has been seriously slashed. Get ready for an Avengers team consisting of Madisynn, Jimmy Woo, and Howard the Duck. Actually, I would totally watch that.

Deadpool & Wolverine‘s Shawn Levy promises more Marvel movies, but could this much-anticipated project be next?

Photo via Instagram/Shawn Levy

After delivering Marvel’s biggest box office success for years, you can bet the studio will be keen to keep Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy around. Sure enough, the filmmaker is teasing that more collaborations are coming. “I’m very confident Marvel and I aren’t done with each other,” he teased to Variety. So what could Levy’s next MCU movie be? According to DanielRPK, one project Levy is reportedly in the running to direct is, believe it or not, the Young Avengers film. This one has been discussed for so long now that it’s almost mythical. Could Levy be the one to make it before Hailee Steinfeld turns 30?

Henry Cavill didn’t hesitate to sign up for his Wolverine cameo — or to shave his mustache

Photo via Henry Cavill/Marvel Studios

It’s a tough contest, but Henry Cavill’s appearance as a Wolverine variant — aka the Cavillerine — is one of the most surprising and fan-pleasing cameos in Deadpool 3. Unsurprisingly, for the king of cameos himself, the Superman star immediately agreed to join the film when asked. “He said ‘yes’ right away because he knew it would be subversive and playful,” Levy confirmed to Variety. Cavill, for his part, has finally announced his cameo on Instagram, making a hilarious Justice League joke in the process. “To be safe, I shaved the moustache off for this one,” Cavill quipped. “Just the moustache.” Keep it off, Henry, Marvel did promise they’d treat you better than those jerks down the street. Maybe they’ll invite him back for Doomsday — if they can afford him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy