Daredevil: Born Again fans, it looks like you’re going to have to hold on just a little longer. While Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock has swung by the MCU for the occasional cameo here in there over the past few years — in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, respectively — we’re still waiting on our first real look at his proper return in his very own Disney Plus revival. In a happier world, though, that wait would’ve been over this week.

Recommended Videos

Thanks to reports, fans were fully expecting a new trailer for Born Again to drop any day now, but sadly that isn’t to be anymore, and for good reason. The Kingpin of Crime himself Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed to a fan on X this Jan. 13 that the trailer had been “postponed due to LA fires.” That said, he promised that the sneak peek is on its way. “It’s coming,” the Wilson Fisk actor assured.

The trailer’s delay might be a minor annoyance to Daredevil diehards, but needless to say it’s an absolutely acceptable and appropriate response from Marvel Studios amid the awful situation in Los Angeles this month. In truth, the Born Again trailer was already tardy, so this new delay has hardly made a difference. Whatever happened, the Daredevil revival was all set to break a Marvel TV record nobody wanted broken.

Daredevil: Born Again‘s trailer isn’t even out yet, and it’s already broken a Disney Plus record

Screengrab via Netflix/Disney Plus

As of Jan. 13, Daredevil: Born Again is just 50 days away from hitting screens. While that is undoubtedly something to celebrate, the fact that we’re this close to its premiere and have yet to receive a full trailer marks an unwanted MCU record. Whenever the trailer eventually lands, it will be the shortest gap between the release of a trailer for a Marvel Disney Plus show and the release of the show itself.

Again, this can’t be blamed on this new delay as Born Again would’ve earned this unfortunate record in any case. The previous record-holder for the slowest trailer arrival for a Marvel show was that of Loki season 2, which dropped its first teaser 66 days prior to the season’s premiere. So even if Daredevil had managed to release its trailer this week as planned, there still would’ve been no contest in this competition between the trailer-come-latelys.

So why the reason for the long hold-out? Is Marvel nervous to finally unveil how Born Again ultimately shaped out? After all, it went through a gargantuan rehaul behind the scenes, which is why it first started shooting in 2023 and we’re only just seeing it now, two years later. With any luck, though, the studio knows it’s sitting on something great and this is merely a way to build suspense for what is surely the most highly anticipated superhero series of the year. It’s anyone’s guess when the trailer will finally get here, but Daredevil: Born Again is set to emerge from the shadows onto streaming come March 4.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy