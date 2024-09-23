‘DC is back’: Marvel must be in tears as James Gunn’s DCU is already wiping the floor with the MCU on Rotten Tomatoes

For as long as most fans remember, the clash between Marvel vs DC Studios has often gone in favor of the former. However, now under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, it looks like the rebranded DCU is finally going to give Marvel a run for its money.

While their comic book rivalry remains an eternal battle, as far as film and TV adaptations go, the DCEU struggled to take off. Meanwhile, the MCU flourished for more than a decade, thanks, in large part, to the various Avengers. Marvel Studios became a box office titan, while DC adaptations were often met with lukewarm reception. Gunn took over in 2022, and has since promised many more worthwhile DC adaptations moving forward. And with two impeccable releases, he and Safran are already off to a great start.

DC Studios brilliantly utilizes the Elseworlds

The Rotten Tomatoes scores for DC STUDIOS thus far.



• THE PENGUIN – Certified Fresh at 94%

• SUPER/MAN – Fresh at 100% pic.twitter.com/jd4K8AmJxf — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) September 22, 2024

Technically, The Penguin isn’t a part of the DC Universe, but it’s still a DC Studios production, and was under the supervision of both Gunn and Safran. Following the series’ widespread critical acclaim, it’s no surprise that many are exclaiming the “return of DC” is here, and that “DC is back!” But that’s not all… Also under DC Studios is the recently released documentary film, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

As the title suggests, the film takes a deeper look into the life of one the most iconic men to don the Man of Steel costume, Christopher Reeve. Super/Man documents the actor’s tragic horse riding accident, which left him paralyzed, as well as his story of resilience, hope, and activism afterwards. While The Penguin boasts a 94% “certified fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes, Super/Man sits atop with a delicious 100%. Meanwhile, Agatha All Along, although positively reviewed, has one of the worst scores for MCU projects.

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the revamped DC Studios, and for good reason. James Gunn, a notable comic book lover, has worked on multiple acclaimed superhero projects over the years, particularly for Marvel Studios. He received critical acclaim for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, as well as the DC projects The Suicide Squad, and the series Peacemaker. But the question remains– will the DCU be able to replicate the overwhelming success of the MCU?

The Marvel and DC Studios rivalries can finally resume

Images via Marvel Studios/DC Studios

Marvel Studios is undoubtedly cemented as a frontrunner, as far as film franchises go. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise of all time, with a box office gross of over $30 billion. However, recent MCU offerings haven’t been faring as well as their predecessors. This is why it’s a perfect time for DC Studios to attempt a legacy-making steal.

Nonetheless, it’s going to take more than The Penguin and Super/Man to gain back the trust of disappointed DC fans, so now’s as good a time as any to win over public adoration. On the flip side, the MCU isn’t taking any hits lying down, and has successfully resurrected itself in the latter part of Phase Five. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently the second highest-grossing film of the year, and Agatha All Along recently debuted to flourishing reviews. So while 2024 can go either way, the true DC vs Marvel Studios battle kicks off in 2025 and beyond. But this time, the DCU has a fighting chance.

By far the most anticipated superhero movie right now is the DCU’s Superman, which is supposed to usher viewers into the universe in grand style. But with The Fantastic Four: First Steps also set to unleash the MCU’s Phase Six, DC needs to keep up the momentum and put their best foot forward.

