Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Photo via Marvel Studios
Category:
Movies
Marvel
News

‘The greatest hit after Endgame’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just dropkicked ‘The Avengers’ as it set another unexpected Marvel record

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman goliath continues to smash everything in its path -- whether its villains or Marvel records.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 21, 2024 10:20 am

Anyone with a functioning brain knew Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine would be a significant cinematic success, so it’s wildly impressive that it’s succeeded in breaking even those expectations.

Recommended Videos

As per The Numbers, the movie has grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the all-time leader for R-rated movies at the global box office. Its $623 million haul in the United States also makes it the all-time winner when it comes to R-rated films domestically.

Other tables it sits at the summit of include the biggest July domestic weekend ($411 million), the top R-rated domestic weekend ($211 million), the top R-rated domestic day ($96.2 million), and the top domestic July day ($96.2 million).

Even though the movie’s traction has now drastically and understandably decreased (it’s been in theaters for almost two months), it’s still smashing records, some of which have to be described as “unexpected.” But which barrier has it busted through lately?

What’s the latest Marvel record Deadpool & Wolverine has broken?

Deadpool & Wolverine’s domestic haul of $623 million makes it the fifth highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in the United States, surpassing 2012’s The Avengers. Despite The Avengers being 12 years old and inflation potentially inhibiting it in a direct battle with Deadpool & Wolverine, anyone who says they thought Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s film would touch it is telling little white lies. At one point, the MCU Phase One ensemble was the third highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, and it never had the restraints of an R-rating holding it back.

Moreover, Deadpool & Wolverine is also the second highest-grossing MCU movie since Avengers: Endgame (2019). To put that into perspective, that period of time comprises five years and 11 films; Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Black Widow (2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), Eternals (2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and The Marvels (2023). Only Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion worldwide) has outgrossed it.

It remains to be seen whether Deadpool & Wolverine has enough steam left to pass any other significant milestones. Its next somewhat realistic target should be overtaking Black Panther to become the sixth highest-grossing superhero movie globally. It’s currently around $34 million behind Black Panther’s haul of $1.334 billion, so it seems unlikely for now but not impossible. Never say never — Deadpool and Wolverine don’t give up easily, after all.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com