‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ has finally gone too far by spoiling an iconic ‘X-Men’ cameo, and destroying the hype in an instant

The Deadpool & Wolverine promotion has been an absolute marketing masterclass, as Marvel has managed to show us just enough without feeling like it was spoiling all its best surprises. Unfortunately, with Deadpool 3 just a few weeks away, it seems the trailers are finally dipping too far into the well and revealing more than they should — bursting the hype bubble completely in the process.

Recommended Videos

One of the biggest delights of the run-up to Deadpool & Wolverine has been trying to spot all the multiversal cameos in the trailers and promo images. From what we’ve gathered, everyone from Azazel to Sabretooth to Sticky Fingaz’s Blade (no, really) will show up in the threequel. One of the most hyped cameos had been Lady Deathstrike, given the popularity of Kelly Hu’s metal-manicured maniac in X-Men 2.

I say “had been” as now the cat is out of the bag the hype for more of Hu has vanished in an instant. A new photo from the film captures Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova surrounded by a few of her familiar goons. Deathstrike is prominently depicted behind Cassandra… and it’s plain for all to see that that ain’t Kelly Hu.

Cassandra Nova and mutants from the original X-Men trilogy are shown in this newest still of 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE'. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/nz0eQLZpVP — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 2, 2024

Folks were really hyped to see Hu back in the X-Men multiverse for the first time in 12 years, so the reveal that it’s actually just a stand-in dressed in Deathstrike cosplay has crushed the fandom harder than if Juggernaut had sat on their heads.

Oh…. That’s definitely not Kelly Hu as Lady Deathstrike… this new one looks extremely cheap. pic.twitter.com/HdrHezt1ZT — LeoGoneSavage (@LeoGoneSavage) July 2, 2024

The hopes for Hu had been high, but alas it’s not to be.

Damn I really thought Kelly hu would reprise her role for lady death strike — 🖤ㄥㄖ几乙ㄖ🤍 (@LonzoDaBarbie) July 2, 2024

Well, someone’s mutant power is coming up with bad puns…

That's Kelly Who(?) — Natt (@NattG91) July 2, 2024

From this cheap-looking stand-in I’m now going to dub Lazy Deathstrike, we can extrapolate something even more disappointing: the vast majority of Deadpool & Wolverine‘s cameos are going to be like this. While a couple of legacy actors have obviously been brought back, like Aaron Stanford as Pyro, it seems most will simply be portrayed by supporting artists in recognizable outfits.

Obviously, this is a logistical necessity — it would’ve been impossible for even Marvel to bring together all of these actors for the same shoot, and we know some outright turned down the offer, like Vinnie Jones — but it’s still a blow nonetheless. If director Shawn Levy isn’t careful, there’s the danger that Deadpool & Wolverine could feel less like the X-Men‘s equivalent to Avengers: Endgame and more like a cinematic Comic-Con.

Still, in Wade we trust. Hopefully, Deadpool 3 will put our fears to bed come July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy