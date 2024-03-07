In the days of the original X-Men trilogy, one parody video of the classic animated series changed everything. Just before X-Men: The Last Stand came out in 2006, a parody of the classic X-Men series showing the villainous Juggernaut dubbed over with the phrase: “I’m the Juggernaut, b****.” went viral.

Recommended Videos

And before you knew it, the line made it into the final entry of the X-Men trilogy. This was just one of many baffling production decisions that came out of the maligned film. Matthew Vaughn was initially slated to direct the movie but after hearing about the mistreatment of Halle Berry in the role of Storm, he stepped away. X-Men: The Last Stand continues to be remembered as the worst in the trilogy for many creative challenges.

It is a new era now, and time for new X-Men. Or at least, old X-Men in a new film. Deadpool 3 is revitalizing many iconic characters since Marvel Studios took over the Fox characters. For the first time since retiring the character in 2017, Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine. But will we see the return of characters such as Juggernaut who didn’t get nearly the amount of screen time the first go-around? Unfortunately for us, Vinnie Jones says no.

Vinnie Jones’ Juggernaut will not appear in Deadpool 3

Photo via 20th Century Fox

If the Juggernaut appears in Deadpool 3, he will not be portrayed by Jones. The Guy Ritchie alum and former footballer revealed to Yahoo News that when confronted with the prospect of returning to the X-Men universe, he turned it down.

“It’s such a drama putting that suit on mentally and physically.”

As disappointing as it is, this news isn’t exactly surprising. Jones explained that in X-Men: The Last Stand, he signed on when Vaughn was still at the helm. After he left and Brett Ratner took over, his character was severely diminished. In recent years, Ratner has also faced heat for his treatment of women.

In regards to the iconic line that the Juggernaut is known for, that wasn’t in the original script. Jones acknowledged that Ratner asked him to come back after principal photography when the meme blew up online. But while Jones was honest about his experience with X-Men and rejecting the role in the Deadpool sequel, he added a caveat.

The Gone In 60 Second actor went on to clarify that Deadpool is one of his favorites, and he would have liked to do it, but they were unable to strike a deal regarding the suit. Nostalgic fans may mourn the cameo that never was, but they should find comfort that Jones will probably be watching the third installment with the rest of us.