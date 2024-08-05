‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ somehow slipped in a ‘Daredevil’ crossover cameo that nobody noticed until now

If Marvel wanted to be entirely accurate, Deadpool & Wolverine should’ve been called Deadpool, Wolverine & Approximately 100 Cameos of Varying Sizes (although, admittedly, this might’ve damaged its box office). There are officially too many returning characters in this movie to keep track of, as it turns out there was one major Daredevil crossover in the blockbuster threequel that literally nobody noticed until it was pointed out to us.

New behind-the-scenes images from the shoot on the Void scenes confirms the identity of a character that had been bugging fans for weeks. Glimpsed in official promo images, actor Curtis Small dressed in a long leather coat left everyone assuming he was supposed to be a variant of Kirk “Sticky Fingaz” Jones’ Blade from Blade: The Series. However, these pics of Small posing with Dany Ramos (who played Toad) confirm he’s actually intended to be a variant of Colin Farrell’s Bullseye. Note the bullseye tattoo on his forehead!

New photo of Dany Ramos and Curtis Small on the set of ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’



Ramos played Toad while Small played Bullseye. pic.twitter.com/eYWAwBxRzN — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 3, 2024

Honestly, this makes a whole lot more sense than any kind of reference to Blade: The Series in the year 2024. Why would Ryan Reynolds and co. even think to slip in a nod to this supremely obscure TV show from 2006? Nobody has thought about Sticky Fingaz’ Blade for 18 years — probably including Sticky Fingaz himself. With Jennifer Garner’s Elektra already on board, of course D&W sneaked in another Easter egg to Fox’s Daredevil universe.

Now that we know Small was playing Bullseye, however, fans are feeling frustrated that the villain was so underutilized. Especially given that he would’ve been the ultimate adversary for Gambit, another character with perfect projectile accuracy, during the Others’ battle with Cassandra Nova’s goons.

You mean to tell me both Gambit AND a Bullseye variant were in the same film together and nobody decided to give them a fucking fight scene ??? https://t.co/94UbD1Wgc6 pic.twitter.com/bw4BZWMLPh — Matt Murdock (@ZeroYear97) August 3, 2024

This unearthed Bullseye cameo also leaves us wishing they’d managed to get Colin Farrell back for at least a walk-on part — although the actor was no doubt busy filming The Penguin, now that he’s betrayed the Marvel multiverse for DC. If there’s any classic Fox character so OTT that they’re perfectly suited to the irreverent humor of Deadpool, it’s Colin Farrell’s Bullseye. Oh well, there’s always Avengers: Secret Wars.

