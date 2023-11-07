Does the X-shaped Easter Egg in the final ‘The Marvels’ trailer narrow down who the mystery character is?

The Marvels is now just days away from its domestic release, though international screenings beginning today will mean social media is about to be flooded with spoilers as to what’s going to happen, and which heroes will make it into the movie.

Last night’s “final trailer” gave us a lot more insight into what’s coming, including that Zawe Ashton’s Dar-Benn “tore a hole in space” and that “there’s a different reality bleeding into ours”. Exactly which reality may be confirmed by a tiny X-shaped logo in a key scene in the trailer, in which a mystery woman walks through to the astonishment of Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

I’m probably a little delulu but is that an X-men logo I see?👀#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/Spx1Y43Vz7 — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// GEN V/Loki/DP ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) November 7, 2023

So, who’s the mystery lady? And is this really going to be a character from Fox’s X-Universe?

One obvious candidate is Halle Berry’s Storm. In May, Berry posted an image to social media of her with white hair, and there’s widespread gossip she’s going to appear in Deadpool 3 alongside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. If The Marvels really is going to begin some kind of combining of realities that leads to Deadpool 3, Berry making the jump here would make sense.

patience takes practice 😉 pic.twitter.com/MpjSV84xuJ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) May 24, 2023

Another strong candidate is Rogue. In Marvel Comics, the X-Men member has a long-running rivalry with Carol Danvers. In Rogue’s very first appearance in 1981 she was a villain, making her debut battling against the Avengers. During this battle she drained Carol’s powers and memories, instantly making her one of the most powerful mutants. Whether Anna Paquin would return to the role remains to be seen, as her last appearance was in the “Rogue Cut” of Days of Future Past.

There are a few other prominent female X-Men around. Emma Frost may still be alive, Mystique wouldn’t be out of the question, and Jean Grey as Phoenix would fit in with The Marvels‘ cosmic storytelling. That said, we think if it is going to be one of the Fox mutants, all signs currently point to Storm.

It’s also possible that what appears to be an “X” isn’t that at all. Rumors persist that Lashana Lynch’s Maria Rambeau version of Captain Marvel will return in some form, though presumably not the one seen in Multiverse of Madness that Wanda squished with a statue. Seeing Monica reunited with her mom would be touching, potentially setting up some interesting future stories with the character.

We’ll find out for certain very soon. The Marvels opens on Nov. 10, with the international release beginning later today.