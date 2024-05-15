Every single Avengers cameo in ‘X-Men ’97,’ explained

Warning: This article contains full spoilers for the X-Men ’97 finale.

X-Men 97 might not be set in the MCU, but as a sequel to X-Men: The Animated Series it instead takes place in its own fully-realized and populated version of the Marvel universe. As X:TAS shared a continuity with all the Marvel cartoons of the ’90s, that means that characters such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, and many, many more are operating just out of sight.

Well, mostly out of sight. The further X-Men ’97 reached into its debut season, the more it gave into the temptation to squeeze in numerous cameos from Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. By our count, there were a dozen Avenger cameos hidden across season 1’s 10 episodes. To quote another iconic ’90s cartoon, gotta catch ’em all! Here’s a handy spotter’s guide.

Captain America

Captain America’s cameo was X-Men ’97‘s worst-kept secret as his appearance was spoiled in the mid-season trailer. Sure enough, he turned up in episode 7 and controversially refused to help Rogue get revenge on Genosha (#NotMyCaptainAmerica).

Quicksilver (Morph/vision)

Morph is a walking cameo as, thanks to their shapeshifting abilities, they can take on the appearance of any Marvel character they wish. In episode 7, they morph into Quicksilver so as to use Pietro’s speed when fighting Bolivar Trask/Prime Sentinel. Quicksilver then reappears in the finale (more on that later).

Spider-Man (and Mary Jane)

When Magneto sent an electromagnetic wave across the globe to deactivate Bastion’s Prime Sentinels at the end of episode 8, we get glimpses of several familiar characters around the world to give us a sense of scale — like Japan’s Silver Samurai and Russia’s Omega Red. Most notably, we also see Spider-Man reacting to the EMP wave as he swings through New York! In the finale, meanwhile, Peter Parker and Mary Jane appear, watching the news reporting on Asteroid M’s descent through a store window.

Hulk (Morph)

Morph gets up to their old tricks again in episode 9 when they briefly transform into the Hulk while battling a Sentinel. “Morph smash!” they even declare. Everybody say thank you Morph!

Iron Man

Captain America returns in the season finale, but this time he’s alongside his fellow Avenger, Iron Man. The pair are seen attending a World Security Council meeting with President Robert Kelly. Against Cap’s recommendations (giving Steve a modicum of redemption), Kelly initiates the Magneto Protocols, sending a bomb to blow up Asteroid M — with the X-Men still on it!

Daredevil

The cameos-to-establish-the-stakes trick worked so well in episode 8, X-Men ’97 repeats it in the finale — but we ain’t complaining! Many of the heroes of New York are shown battling Bastion’s Prime Sentinels when he restarts their attack. This includes the one and only Daredevil.

Doctor Strange

And then there’s Doctor Strange, who is shown in the middle of a medical operation — while dressed in full sorcerer regalia — using his magic to save his patient instead of his injured hands. Stephen seems to be blissfully unaware of the dangers the planet is facing, only briefly perturbed by the flickering of some lights.

Cloak and Dagger

Long-suffering Cloak and Dagger nation, rise up! Tandy Bowen and Tyrone Johnson make their first TV appearance since the cancellation of Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger in 2019 in the X-Men ’97 finale, when they’re shown fighting Bastion’s Prime Sentinels.

Black Panther (and T’Chaka)

Wakanda Forever! Black Panther is portrayed preparing to fight the Sentinels who storm the African nation in the finale, as flanked by the Dora Milaje. T’Challa’s father, King T’Chaka, is later depicted strongly advising Kelly not to fire on Asteroid M and against the mutants via video call.

Mr. Fantastic (Morph)

Morph squeezes in one last cameo in the finale, when they transform themselves into Mr. Fantastic while trying to hold on when the asteroid is plummeting to Earth.

Scarlet Witch (vision — no, not that Vision)

Last but not least, when Charles Xavier is in Magneto’s mind in an attempt to talk him around, Erik Lensherr sees those he loves adrift in a stormy sea, which represents the ocean of his pain. Rogue is most clearly visible, but as shown in the above screenshots, his three children are also depicted, albeit it cloaked in shadow — that’s Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Polaris. Scarlet Witch then appears via image on Forge’s board of mutants. Wanda is listed as being “Off World.”

All episodes of X-Men ’97 are available to stream on Disney Plus.

