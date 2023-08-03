‘Human greed is the problem’: The star of a widely-acclaimed Marvel series reveals their most recent residual check was for 14 cents

That's why the biggest companies are right in the firing line.

Thanks to Disney CEO Bob Iger’s comment on the “unrealistic” demands being made by those manning the picket lines – not to mention his controversial statement on any TV shows pre-Disney Plus being irrelevant – Marvel hasn’t escaped from the wrath of the strikes unscathed.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany very publicly criticized the man in charge for being “out of touch,” while Clark Gregg didn’t react too kindly to seeing his seven-season contributions to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. being written off in such an offhanded manner. We can now add the star of an overlooked episodic project to the equation, too, with Cloak & Dagger‘s Noëlle Renée Bercy revealing to Rolling Stone that her most recent residual check from the show with an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes came to a whopping 14 cents.

Image: Marvel Studios

Not only that, but the actress then explained her stance on the strikes, and it’s a sentiment shared by literally anybody who isn’t insanely rich or called Stephen Amell.

“AI isn’t the only problem. It’s greed. Human greed is the problem.”

The rich getting richer as the poor stay poor has been an issue since the dawn of humanity, but at least those in olden times didn’t have a potential machine uprising to contend with. Now that the Cloak & Dagger cast has joined veterans of Runaways in blasting the way remuneration works, Marvel’s past, present, and future have all united to take a stand against the greedy bigwigs to continue fighting the good fight for fair pay.