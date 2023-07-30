‘Secret Invasion’ still more likely to get a season 2 than ‘She-Hulk,’ but only because Samuel L. Jackson hasn’t publicly blasted Disney’s CEO yet

So far, Loki remains the one and only live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series to secure a season 2 renewal, and after that finale there’s a lot of people hoping that Secret Invasion doesn’t end up joining it.

Looking at the reactions to the sixth and final episode, Samuel L. Jackson’s nauseatingly uninteresting spy thriller was precisely the show trolls were utterly convinced that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was, although they do share common ground as the lowest-rated Disney Plus exclusives among critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

She-Hulk has been virtually radio silent since it ended with no sign of a renewal on the horizon, but Secret Invasion might stand a better chance of landing a stay of execution for the sole reason that Jackson hasn’t done what Tatiana Maslany did last week and publicly berated the CEO of Disney for his actions during the strike.

Image via Marvel Studios

“I think he’s completely out of touch. He’s completely out of touch with the workers who make his shows happen, who make people watch these shows, who bring viewers to him and him money. Having worked on a Disney show, I know where people fall through the cracks and where people are taken advantage of and it’s outrageous the amount of wealth that is not shared with the people who actually make the show. That’s crew, cast, writers.”

Not to jump to conclusions and assume that Maslany blasting Kevin Feige’s boss for everyone to hear could place her in a sticky situation, but it’s also not far-fetched to say that Hollywood is a spiteful industry where grudges are very much held. Of course, Jackson is hardly a shrinking violet in his own right, so there’s every chance he’ll weigh in on Iger and the strikes now that Secret Invasion is over.