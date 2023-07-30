‘It was genuinely the funnest day I’ve ever had on set’: At least one person managed to get a kick out of the ‘Secret Invasion’ finale

It would hardly be an astute observation to say that not many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans enjoyed the final episode of Secret Invasion, but at least the cast had a good time, right?

The worst-reviewed slice of content the franchise has ever put out has added even more credence to the ongoing claims that Kevin Feige’s tank is running on empty, although you’ve really got to blame the entire creative team for deciding that making the centerpiece of a Nick Fury-centric story a showdown between a CGI-enhanced Emilia Clarke and a CGI-created Kingsley Ben-Adir was the right way to go.

Image via Marvel Studios

The criticisms are already rolling in thick and fast about the actress’ G’iah walking away as the most ridiculously overpowered character in the entire MCU, but she evidently didn’t care after revealing to Marvel just how much fun she had accidentally inciting the wrath of an entire fandom.

“There was a part of this fight where I was on a chariot. Then I was doing all the running, but I wasn’t actually running. I was on a chariot, which was being pulled by a car. And then my favorite bit is they put me on the wires! I literally was like, this is my best day ever. I’m a theme park-riding kind of gal. Give me a trapeze. Give me a roller coaster. It felt exactly like that. I just kept giggling. I couldn’t stop giggling. It was genuinely the funnest day I’ve ever had on set — ever, ever, ever. If I could just live in wires, if I could be in wires now— Oh, it’s so good. After I wanted to tell everyone, I just came back, I’ve done something!”

As much as you’ve got to admire and appreciate Clarke’s enthusiasm, it would have been much better if she had her “funnest day ever” on something that was actually, you know, good.