‘Not only do these stories have a robust fan base, but they sell’: ‘The Marvels’ star wisely ignores the loudest reactions to the MCU’s female-driven projects

As unfortunate as it is to say, the majority of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s female-driven projects haven’t exactly been greeted with open arms by the entirety of the franchise’s fandom.

Captain Marvel is in a league of its own as the statistically proven most-hated movie the comic book sandbox has ever put out, and holds the lowest Rotten Tomatoes audience average out of any of the 32 features to have released to date.

On the small screen, the worst-rated project on RT via its user approval score just so happens to be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while the Disney Plus series with the weakest viewership is Ms. Marvel. There’s most definitely a pattern here, but The Marvels star Iman Vellani is happy to ignore it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, one of the Multiverse Saga’s brightest breakouts couldn’t speak highly enough of the MCU’s female heroes and major characters, even though it goes without saying there’s an army of indignant keyboard warriors lurking in the shadows waiting to review-bomb the utter sh*t out of the sequel when it lands in November.

“We’re really lucky because we have such a plethora of female characters with real flaws and real arcs. Time and time again, it’s proven that not only do these stories have such a robust fan base, but they sell. Marvel has always championed that idea of finding this idealized version of yourself through their characters – a version of yourself that can fly in space or stop a train with one hand. I think that aspiration to be greater than who you are is such a universal feeling, regardless of gender identity. I hope people recognize that and find ways to identify with all of our characters.”

It would be nice if The Marvels didn’t suffer an identical fate to its predecessor that continues to be trolled relentlessly five years after it first landed, but don’t hold your breath. Despite what half of social media tries to tell you, though, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about the upcoming intergalactic adventure.