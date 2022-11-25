‘She-Hulk’ showrunner feels immensely proud of creating the MCU’s horniest project ever

If there’s one word the creative team behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would love to hear people use above all other, it’s “horny.” Of course, given the polarizing nature of the recently-concluded Disney Plus series, we’re confident that there’s a lot of people out there who would use distinctly different verbiage.

Despite being Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes to indicate widespread critical acclaim, Tatiana Maslany’s debut as Jennifer Walters is the single lowest-rated project of the entire Marvel Studios era on the aggregation site, and that includes the infamously terrible Inhumans.

And yet, barely a week went by without the word “horny” being bandied around by fans, social media users, critics, detractors, and the brains behind the show, with lead writer and executive producer Jessica Gao admitting in an interview with Empire that she couldn’t be prouder of the tag.

“[She-Hulk’s finale hopefully] allows more Marvel projects to get a little weird. One of my proudest accomplishments is how this was the horniest Marvel show so far.”

It’s not as if the origin story was Fifty Shades of She-Hulk, though, with the episodic offering trapped within the MCU’s rigidly PG-13 walls. Calling it the horniest thing to ever emerge from Kevin Feige’s stewardship is a very light pat on the back when you consider the buzz generated by Eternals featuring the franchise’s first sex scene, which turned out to be drier than the dusty backdrop upon which the beast with two backs was created.

Maybe if that season 2 renewal comes to pass Gao can up the ante, but for now it’s the horniest of a chaste bunch.