‘She-Hulk’ EP fought hard for the show to be ‘not only sex-positive, but horny-forward’

Much has been made over the rampant levels of horniness to be found in Marvel Cinematic Universe series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, something that’s stirred up just as much debate as it has unwanted feelings of attraction to a computer-generated superhero that barely manages to exist outside of the uncanny valley.

Martin Scorsese might be a staunch opponent of Kevin Feige’s franchise, but we’ve got the sneaking suspicion that Quentin Tarantino might be a lot more receptive to the MCU given the focus on Jennifer Walters’ feet during the premiere. Not only that, but star Tatiana Maslany admitted the sex-positivity of the show was her favorite part of the half-hour legal comedy, with lead writer and executive producer Jessica Gao doubling down on those sentiments in an interview with Collider.

“That is one of the things I’m proudest of, with this show. The show is not only sex-positive, but horny-forward. That story really started from a place of character and emotion. We talked about, what would it be like for Jen to date, post-She-Hulk? Because they look so different, they’re probably gonna attract different types of men, but also there are just changes in how people treat her and how they see her, and how devastating it would be to so starkly see and understand that somebody prefers one over the other, and clearly who she is on the inside is not enough for this person. And to also find that out, after sharing such intimacy with the person, and feeling happy and safe in the moment, and then having the rug pulled out from under her, would just be so devastating. That’s really where all of that started.”

The MCU has long been regarded as perhaps the single most chaste franchise in all of Hollywood, so it’s about time the mythology began getting its audiences a little hot under the collar. Much was made of Eternals featuring the first-ever sex scene to be committed to Marvel Studios canon, but in the end it was about as beige and dry as the location it took place on, around, and up against.

She-Hulk will not stand for such things, it would seem, and while we’re only one episode in and the horniness has yet to reveal its final form, the smart money is on Jen getting frisky from here on out, with fans suspecting Daredevil might become a notch on her bedpost.