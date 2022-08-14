‘Daredevil’ defenders don’t want Matt to be happy, they want him to get freaky

One of the major concerns fans have about Daredevil being reintegrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that Disney might end up sanding down the character’s darker edges, concerns that have already been raised after the team behind She-Hulk: Attorney at Law revealed audiences would be seeing a “lighter side” of the nocturnal vigilante when he drops by the series.

All three seasons of Netflix’s wildly popular show were largely defined by Matt Murdock coming perilously close to drowning in misery, which covered every aspect of his life from the personal and professional, to the familial and romantic. However, a conversation on Reddit that was designed to have Daredevil diehards decide on who they wanted to see the Man Without Fear end up with soon turned into a call to arms for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen to get his freak on.

Charlie Cox suffered his fair share of trials and tribulations when trying to navigate his relationships with Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, and Elodie Young’s Elektra, but the fact that top-voted comment with over 900 likes and counting simply states “Team let Matt whore himself out” tells you all you need to know.

Not only that, but the current runner-up offers that the user in question is “banking on Matt + Jennifer in She-Hulk so it’ll be whore x whore”. Sure, scroll further down and you’ll see supporters of Daredevil’s well-known Catholic guilt and Matt’s endless pit of despair, but it’s clear that the people want to see him get down and dirty with Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, and her presence on Tinder indicates that it isn’t out of the question.