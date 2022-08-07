MCU fans are seriously worried about Daredevil getting Disneyfied

Charlie Cox isn’t messing around when it comes to making his long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe comeback as Daredevil, with his re-introductory cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home just the tip of an iceberg that’s now looking as though it could sink the Titanic.

The actor will next be seen as part of Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, while he’s also confirmed to voice the Man Without Fear in animated show Spider-Man: Freshman Year, on top of renewing hostilities with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in Echo, before taking center stage for a mammoth 18 episodes of solo project Born Again.

That’s music to the ears of the many fans who diligently demanded Cox’s return after Netflix binned Daredevil almost four years ago, but there’s an air of trepidation sweeping across MCU supporters. The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is dark, introspective, violent, and hardly prone to quips and one-liners, leaving many Redditors concerned about the character’s potential Disneyfication.

Of course, the fact She-Hulk is being marketed as a half-hour comedy isn’t doing the doubters any favors, but Kevin Feige is smart enough to know that turning Daredevil into a happy-go-lucky hero who loves nothing more than banter would both alienate and piss off a huge number of viewers who praised Netflix’s adaptation for the exact opposite reasons.

There’s definitely a balancing act to be struck, though, especially when the smart money is on Born Again adhering to Disney Plus’ standard family-friendly rating, but we’ll have a much better idea of how the new and potentially improved Daredevil fares once She-Hulk starts rolling out later this month.