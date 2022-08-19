Tatiana Maslany names ‘the horniness’ as her favorite part of ‘She-Hulk’

Much has been made of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao labeling the Disney Plus debutant as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s horniest project to date, but the evidence is there that she’s not wrong.

While Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters hasn’t been seen exploring the dating scene as of yet, a lot of yesterday’s first episode revolved around Bruce Banner’s cousin trying to get an answer on whether or not Captain America was a virgin. Of course, she got her answer during the credits scene, and it sent the internet into a state of meltdown.

That’s going to be just the tip of an iceberg horny enough to sink the Titanic, with Maslany admitting to Entertainment Weekly that all of the salaciousness is poised to be the highlight of her involvement with the series.

“The horniness! That stuff is my favorite. It’s the human side of him, the real side, the thing that she would [relate to]. I love that that’s how everybody’s thinking. In that vein of that question, there’s a lot more Easter eggs like that throughout the season. There’s something later that’s a really great moment with a cameo that I won’t say what happens, but it’s basically like a walk of shame that’s really funny.”

It sounds as though there’s much more to come from She-Hulk, but it’s not as if the show was ever going to blow its load in the first installment by diving deep into the title hero’s sex life. Fans are already half-expecting her to end up sharing a bed with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, and based on what we’ve seen in the various trailers and TV spots, that’s not going to be the only encounter the high-flying lawyer and occasional superhero will be engaging in.