Chris Evans shares his reaction to ‘She-Hulk’ credits scene

By now, the chances are high that you’ll have seen the first episode of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As tends to be the case with any of the franchise’s projects, you better have stuck around for the credis, with the show kicking things off with what’s sure to be an all-timer.

Having spent the early part of the episode interrogating Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner about the sex life of Steve Rogers, Tatiana Maslany makes it her mission to discover whether or not Captain America is a virgin. Thanks to a canonical answer supplied by none other than Kevin Feige himself, we ultimately find out that yes, Cap has gotten freaky.

Jennifer is inevitably thrilled to discover that “Captain America fu…..” before things cut to black, and it’s no surprise that it’s been one of the biggest talking points coming out of the premiere. Many have been left wondering what Chris Evans would have to say on the matter, and it hasn’t taken him long to succinctly weigh in on Twitter.

New 'She-Hulk' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

You can only imagine the look on Evans’ face as he watched the latest offering from the franchise he dedicated a decade of his life to explore the mechanics of whether or not the star-spangled Avengers has ever… you know. That only leaves us to ponder if the longtime Cap knew that there was a very lucky backstage during a 1943 USO show, or if this is brand new information to him, too.