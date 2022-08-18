‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1.

The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.

Spoilers incoming!

The opening episode, “A Normal Amount of Rage”, sees Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) attempting to prize the truth out of her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) on whether Captain America was a virgin. In the credits sequence, she successfully gets her answer when she tricks Bruce into revealing that Steve actually lost his virginity to an unknown woman during his tour with the USO in 1943. A victorious Jen declares “Captain America f-!” before the scene abruptly ends.

Seeing as this has been a hotly debated topic between fans for years, Marvel lovers cannot stop talking about She-Hulk finally confirming that Steve officially fondued before he got together with Peggy in Avengers: Endgame.

Jen’s drunken reaction, in particular, is priceless.

The wisest words ever said in the MCU.

“Steve Rogers did so much for his country and never got to experience sex! That ass did not deserve to die a virgin.” #SheHulk



Jen, so true bestie — Ama (@amak020) August 18, 2022

The fools.

I minute silence to all those who thought Captain America was a virgin all along..🤣 #shehulk — Anul Devadas (@iam_dc47) August 18, 2022

The memes are coming home.

You heard the people, Marvel. Nine whole episodes all about Steve’s ass, please.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!! The "America's Ass" didn't die a virgin!!! 😂😂😂



If She-Hulk is 9 eps of scenes like this, it will be one of the best MCU shows! #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/K5ohlEXuC9 — harmagedom (@harmagedom) August 18, 2022

On the other hand, some aren’t happy that their head-canons have been destroyed.

No no you know what, she's 100% correct Steve was a virgin #SheHulk #Spoilers — OOZyˎˊ˗ 🇨🇦🏳️‍⚧️🎨 (@OOZwin) August 18, 2022

Forget whether he had sex, did She-Hulk just confirm that Steve is dead?

Wait so did the post credit scene just reveal Cap is dead or alive??? She asked if he died a virgin but Bruce just said Steve ISNT a virgin talking in present tense??? #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw — Alicia (@Alicia05021) August 18, 2022

And if he isn’t, is he still on the moon? Is he up there having moon sex? We have to know.

well since #SheHulk answered the question of if steve rogers was a virgin, can they tell us if he’s on the moon? — gem 💖 (@endgamebarnes) August 18, 2022

Unexpectedly, She-Hulk has become the go-to destination for finding out everything we didn’t know we needed to know about Steve Rogers. Catch it as it continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.