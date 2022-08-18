Every ‘She-Hulk’ post-credits scene, explained

Marvel fans love post-credits scenes, which is why they always dutifully sit around for the full length of the credits for every single MCU movie that comes out. Most do the same for every episode of the franchise’s TV series too, even though it’s much rarer for them to serve up an extra treat, with previous shows only introducing credits sequences in the final episodes of the season. That’s not the case with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, however.

It’s been confirmed that the Tatiana Maslany vehicle will feature a post-credits scene each and every week. With She-Hulk pitched as a half-hour comedy, fans shouldn’t be anticipating some major, universe-altering tag scene every time, though. In truth, they are most likely going to offer up one extra joke before the episode ends. Still, that doesn’t mean that fans will want to miss them, so keep on staying glued to those credits.

But for those out there guilty of committing the heinous sin of skipping out too soon, or else who are in need some extra clarification of what happened, let’s take a closer look at She-Hulk episode 1’s post-credits sequence.

Episode 1 — “A Normal Amount of Rage”

via Marvel Studios

A running joke in the opening episode sees Jen voicing her belief that Captain America is actually a virgin, although Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is clearly embarrassed to talk about his old friend like that and neither confirms nor denies his cousin’s conspiracy theory.

In the post-credits scene, set during Jen’s stay at Bruce’s Mexican retreat, an apparently drunken Jen gets teary thinking about how Steve Rogers didn’t deserve to die a virgin. A defeated Bruce gives in and finally reveals that Steve actually lost his virginity to a USO girl in 1943.

A victorious Jen then drops the charade, making clear that she was never drunk in the first place, and cries out “Captain America f-” before the scene cuts out. As well as declaring something about Cap’s personal life that we never knew before, this is undoubtedly the most near-the-knuckle tag scene in MCU history.

If each post-credits sequence turns out to be this hilarious, these moments might end up being the highlight of each episode. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues Thursdays on Disney Plus.