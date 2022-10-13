‘She-Hulk’ literally just broke Disney Plus, and fans are obsessed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9.

If you thought nothing the finale could do would beat last week’s big Daredevil team-up, then She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just proved us wrong as this Thursday’s episode went above and beyond in stunning audiences with its wild twists and turns. The sitcom-flavored legal show has been entertaining us with its meta-humor all season, but episode 9 well and truly smashed through that fourth wall in one mind-blowing sequence that left everyone watching reaching for their remotes… in a good way.

Yes, She-Hulk just broke Disney Plus, and I mean that literally. Feeling angry with the way the finale’s storyline was shaping up, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) does the unthinkable and climbs out of her window on Disney Plus to storm the offices of Marvel Studios to demand a better end to her show.

Naturally, when the episode suddenly cut to the Marvel collection screen on Disney Plus everyone thought the app had just glitched for a hot second they totally confused.

LMAOOOO OH MY GOD I THOUGHT MY DISNEY+ WAS BROKEN BUT JEN REALLY JUST LEFT HER SHOW TO GO TALK TO THE WRITERS THIS IS INCREDIBLE #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/saWCxLwIhK — Jack (-_•) // she-hulk spoilers (@captaincupkicks) October 13, 2022

Have pity for those who were watching this episode while high.

Lord have mercy Jesus it took me almost 5 minutes to get through this scene because I was high AF when this moment came on and I honestly thought I sat on the remote or something. Well done, #SheHulk. Well done. #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/uD98QL5a1S — TASK the President of the #Titaniacs (@UpToTASK) October 13, 2022

Those familiar with Shulkie’s comic book adventures got major déjà vu from this moment.

We’re hoping this was also Chris Evans’ reaction, too.

You had us going in the first half, not gonna lie.

Me thinking I accidentally exited out of the episode when she broke the fourth wall to the Disney Home Screen #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/bXBevJ7FOW — Pumpkin spice latte Stan Account❁ (@ilovebahjar_) October 13, 2022

Of course, this isn’t the first time Marvel has made us think Disney Plus was on the fritz…

Wanda Maximoff and Jen Walters, Disney Plus destroyers.

mothers of making us think disney plus was glitching #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/Nfcanb0i5p — ken (@wandaslizzie) October 13, 2022

Deadpool has nothing on our girl Jen.

If you want to relive the whole rule-breaking experience, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming in its entirety on Disney Plus.