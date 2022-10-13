‘She-Hulk’ literally just broke Disney Plus, and fans are obsessed
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 9.
If you thought nothing the finale could do would beat last week’s big Daredevil team-up, then She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just proved us wrong as this Thursday’s episode went above and beyond in stunning audiences with its wild twists and turns. The sitcom-flavored legal show has been entertaining us with its meta-humor all season, but episode 9 well and truly smashed through that fourth wall in one mind-blowing sequence that left everyone watching reaching for their remotes… in a good way.
Yes, She-Hulk just broke Disney Plus, and I mean that literally. Feeling angry with the way the finale’s storyline was shaping up, Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) does the unthinkable and climbs out of her window on Disney Plus to storm the offices of Marvel Studios to demand a better end to her show.
Naturally, when the episode suddenly cut to the Marvel collection screen on Disney Plus everyone thought the app had just glitched for a hot second they totally confused.
Have pity for those who were watching this episode while high.
Those familiar with Shulkie’s comic book adventures got major déjà vu from this moment.
We’re hoping this was also Chris Evans’ reaction, too.
You had us going in the first half, not gonna lie.
Of course, this isn’t the first time Marvel has made us think Disney Plus was on the fritz…
Wanda Maximoff and Jen Walters, Disney Plus destroyers.
Deadpool has nothing on our girl Jen.
