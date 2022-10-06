‘She-Hulk’ just resurrected a Netflix ‘Daredevil’ tradition in the best possible way

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 8.

Well, it finally happened. After two months of teasing, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law at long last delivered the Daredevil crossover episode we’ve all been waiting for this Thursday, and it did not disappoint. Charlie Cox and Tatiana Maslany had great chemistry together and seeing the two superhero lawyers teaming up was just as much of a blast as we hoped. As an added bonus, the ep brought back the most beloved tradition from the original Netflix Daredevil series, albeit in a uniquely She-Hulk way.

Episode 8’s big set piece saw Shulkie and the Hornhead rescue superhero tailor Luke Jacobson from the clutches of Eugene Patilio/Leap-Frog (Brandon Stanley). Ahead of jumping into action and storming Patilio’s lair, the Lily Pad, Matt Murdock instructs Jen Walters to wait for him to take out Leap-Frog’s goons/henchmen on his own. Matt then proceeds to face them all down in a dimly lit corridor, a scenario which no doubt rung bells for DD diehards.

Yes, it looked like we were going to get another classic Daredevil hallway fight scene… only for Jen to drop down from above and take out the hench-goons in a fraction of the time with her super-strength. Although you might expect folks to feel robbed of another high-octane action sequence, it turns out the Reddit rabble are loving this tongue-in-cheek callback to a well-loved DD trope.

Well, you know, Matt and Jen had other activities to get around to that evening…

Hey, She-Hulk doesn’t have 45-60 minute runtimes to play with!

We see what you did there…

While we might not have got to see the Man Without Fear wail on some heavies in his She-Hulk appearance, it feels like the odds are good we’ll get a proper revival of the tradition when Cox returns for his very own Disney Plus show in Daredevil: Born Again, coming early 2024.