With the confirmation that the horned superhero will finally appear in She-Hulk, episode eight, fans are already getting hyped for the character’s solo series, Daredevil: Born Again. Now, a recent update on production for the series informs us that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen will be returning to his roots.

Thanks to Discussing Film’s editor-in-chief, Jacob Fisher, we now know that filming for the series will be taking place in New York, back where Daredevil belongs.

“Don’t know if this is known or not but DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN will be filming in New York City (rather than Atlanta which is where the D+ shows have been *mostly* filmed at).”

Don’t know if this is known or not but DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN will be filming in New York City (rather than Atlanta which is where the D+ shows have been *mostly* filmed at). pic.twitter.com/8dnrXcGYUP — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) October 5, 2022

He also added that whilst originally only speculated, he can confirm that filming will begin in February of next year and go on throughout the remainder of the year.

This has already been said but can confirm the series is planning to begin filming in February and last for pretty much the entire year. — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) October 5, 2022

It isn’t surprising that the series will take so long to film as it is boasting a whopping 18 episodes; almost double the length of the majority of Marvel/Disney Plus series. It would appear that the series will be a complete reboot rather than a continuation with Cox stating to ExtraTV at the Disney Expo, “It is going to be new stories and new ideas. It is a season one, it is not season four, so it is a whole new thing.”

It’s great to see that the hero will be returning to his neighborhood and that filming will be starting soon, but for some fans that wait is still going to feel like an age. They don’t have to wait too long to see the character again after his appearance in She-Hulk today, as both Daredevil and Kingpin are set to return in Echo in the summer of 2023.