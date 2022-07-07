MCU fans losing their minds as Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio join ‘Echo’

Daredevil fans just can’t lose. After years of campaigning for the beloved Netflix show’s characters to be folded into the MCU, dreams began to come true last December when both Charlie Cox returned as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio featured as Kingpin in Hawkeye. This spring we got the news that a Daredevil revival is officially happening and now we’re learning that Cox and D’Onofrio will reprise their roles in Disney Plus’ Echo series.

Unsurprisingly, DD devotees are lighting up social media with their excitement that they’re in for more of their favorite superhero-turned-lawyer (sorry, She-Hulk) and favorite bald, beefy supervillain (commiserations, Thanos). While rumors of Cox and D’Onofrio appearing in Echo have been rolling around for months, this hasn’t stopped people from losing it on Twitter as they celebrate the happy announcement.

*Rafiki voice* The kings have returned.

The Hell’s Kitchen boys are about to single-handedly save the MCU.

They will save the MCU — Adrián 🇵🇦 (@swshriv) July 7, 2022

Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk are facing off again for the first time since 2018.

Kingpin is the scariest villain for me. Genuinely get scared for Matt everytime he is even near him 😫😭😭😭😭😭😭



And can't wait to see them together again https://t.co/04mSMlT1Su — Anne (@bookishlynni) July 7, 2022

And reports say Matt will be on the hunt for Jessica Jones, meaning Krysten Ritter could turn up, too!

"The ally he's searching for is reportedly Jessica Jones played by Kristen Ritter."



FUCK YESSSSS, I KEEP WINNING!!!!!!! https://t.co/3hRZEWUxaS pic.twitter.com/Spkg9zV3h3 — Kieran Kibble (@KibbleKJ) July 7, 2022

A return for Elden Hensen as Foggy Nelson wouldn’t go amiss either.

Having said that, let’s hope Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez is still the focus of the series.

cool! just make sure this a show about echo, please! https://t.co/dFwaIJuRD2 — quade, agent of g.i.r.l. forever (@emberquade) July 7, 2022

And fingers crossed some more Marvel Television characters are on their way after this.

The return of Daredevil to the MCU is just one example of how social media campaigns genuinely can work as Marvel may not have brought Cox back if fans hadn’t shown how desperate they were for more of the Hornhead when Netflix ditched DD. But thankfully they did and we have a multi-series arc for the hero ahead of us. Echo is shooting now and is likely coming to Disney Plus next year.