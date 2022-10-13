The ‘She-Hulk’ finale drops a surprise tease for the next big Hulk story

This article contains major spoilers for the She-Hulk finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s season one finale is here, and is one of the craziest things Marvel has ever done. We won’t get into the specifics here, but suffice to say we’re still scooping our jaws off the floor at an audacious finale that leaves the fourth wall in tatters.

However, late in the episode, we got an unexpected update on what the Hulk will be doing next in the MCU. The last time we saw the Green Giant, he was on a ship to Sakaar for an unknown reason. Well, thanks to a surprise appearance at the Banner family cookout, we now know why he was playing his cards so close to his chest.

The Hulk has a son. Meet Skaar:

In Marvel Comics, Skaar is the son of the Hulk and Caiera, one of the Shadow People of Sakaar. Given that the MCU Hulk appears to be a teenager (played by Stargirl actor Wil Deusner), it’s safe to assume he was conceived during Hulk’s time as a gladiator on the planet.

Skaar didn’t do much this episode, but if he’s anything like his counterpart, we may be in for some difficult teenage years. He’s fought the Fantastic Four and She-Hulk, joined Norman Osborn’s Dark Avengers, and has tried to murder his father. We guess daddy issues run in the family…

With the rights issues with Universal rumored to be on the verge of being cleared up, it seems that Marvel Studios may be already laying the ground for a second (very long-awaited) solo Hulk movie. Let’s hope we get confirmation sooner rather than later.