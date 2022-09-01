Tatiana Maslany was ‘so excited’ to work with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘She-Hulk’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3.

Following the news earlier this week that Megan Thee Stallion was entering the MCU, the “Savage” singer turned up sooner than expected in this Thursday’s third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That’s right, despite Jennifer Walter’s promise that this isn’t a cameo-of-the-week kind of show, Hot Girl Megan dropped by for a couple of hilarious scenes to steal the show.

And it turns out no one was more psyched for her cameo than Shulkie herself, Tatiana Maslany. Marvel’s newest hero revealed that she’s a Megan Thee Stallion superfan in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which unpacked how the Grammy-winning rapper ended up in the Disney Plus series. Thankfully, working with the super-star proved to be just as much of a “dream” as Maslany could’ve hoped for. As the actress explained:

“I’ve been prepping my whole life. I’ve been watching Megan’s videos since she came out, and seeing her on stage, and I’d done my hours. It was a dream. She’s such an amazing person. She’s so game for just playing.”

'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Abomination and She-Hulk Gallery 1 of 8

Click to skip













Click to zoom

Episode three’s B-plot sees Jen’s fellow lawyer Pug defending a man who was fooled into thinking he was dating Megan Thee Stallion by a shapeshifting New Asgardian Light Elf. Once the elf is found guilty, it’s revealed that Megan is in the courtroom, celebrating her impersonator’s verdict. She then returns for the episode’s post-credits scene, in which she officially becomes Jen’s client and the pair celebrate by twerking to “Body” in Jen’s office.

Megan Thee Stallion’s cameo wasn’t always the plan, though, as showrunner Jessica Gao has revealed that it was Titania actress Jameela Jamil who suggested her for the episode, as the pair had become friends while working together on Legendary. Once it was discovered how much of a fan Maslany was, it was obvious they had to get her on board.

Fans might still be waiting for Daredevil to show up, but it looks like we can safely say who was Tatiana Maslany’s favorite cameo of She-Hulk season one.