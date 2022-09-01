‘She-Hulk’ fans have Jameela Jamil to thank for this week’s musical cameo

This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is becoming notable for its very fun cameos, so much so that this week Jennifer Walters turned to camera to say, “I just wanna make sure you don’t think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It’s not. Well except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is!”

Well, Jen could have added another name to the list, as musician and actress Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance in the newest episode. The rapper was involved in a case in which an Asgardian shape-shifter impersonated her to defraud one of Jen’s former co-workers, arriving in court to remind us that “there’s only one Megan Thee Stallion” and later apparently hiring Jen to represent her.

Fans are loving her appearance, though it seems that we can thank Jameela Jamil for getting Megan in the show. The Radio Times reports Jessica Gao saying that at first they didn’t think they’d get her:

“Megan’s appearance was just a dream that we didn’t even know we could have; we dared not even wish it. We wrote that episode knowing we needed a beautiful, famous, recognisable woman who was very successful, to fit the joke of the episode. And Jameela Jamil knew Megan from working on [HBO Max’s] Legendary with her. And so, when she floated the idea, we were like, ‘Wait, really? Is that real? Is that possible?’ And she said, ‘Yeah, she would love it. I’m gonna ask her. And it just blew our minds that that could [happen] and then it all came together very, very quickly. It was surreal. Like we could not believe that we could do it.”

It seems that star Tatiana Maslany was similarly impressed and blown away. Maslany is already a fan of Megan, and Gao said the two getting to dance together “was probably the happiest moment of Tatiana’s life”.Casting director Kat Coiro agrees, saying:

“When we told Tatiana, we watched her mind get blown and she was so excited and the scene of them dancing was actually added as a reaction to Tatiana’s excitement. And we also got to learn in that moment that Tatiana is an amazing dancer, and she can twerk with the best of them, which was just a glorious moment for everybody involved.”

So far we’ve only seen the briefest glimpse of Jamil’s Titania in the premiere episode, so we’re hoping for more of the influencer supervillain very soon. Jamil has reportedly learned “jujitsu, kung fu, and parkour” as well as “how to fight on a wire in the sky”, so it sounds like there’s a big action scene brewing between the pair. We can’t wait to see it.