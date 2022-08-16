Kevin Feige supplied the canonical answer to ‘She-Hulk’ questioning Steve Rogers’ virginity

One of the longest-running fan debates in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to be reopened when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law begins rolling out on Disney Plus this week, after a recent promo spot found Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters questioning whether or not Steve Rogers is a virgin.

It’s a question longtime supporters of the shared superhero series have been asking for a long time, and it was roundabout referenced during Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Natasha Romanoff asked the first Avenger if he’d recently experienced his first kiss since World War II, even if she didn’t quite dig any deeper than that.

As it turns out, wondering whether or not Cap has gotten his freak on isn’t just a throwaway gag designed to generate a quick laugh, but a recurring joke throughout the show’s run. Not only that, but showrunner and lead writer Jessica Gao revealed to Variety that Kevin Feige didn’t just embrace the question, he even supplied the canonical answer.

New 'She-Hulk' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

“We just started putting it in scripts. There used to be a season-long runner where the thing that is constantly gnawing away at Jen is this question of whether or not Steve Rogers had ever had sex. You just regularly see her like googling it, talking about it. You got the sense that she was just constantly pestering people in her life, this question that was burning away at her soul. I can’t describe to you how thrilled and shocked I was that not only was Kevin on board with answering the question, that he supplied me with the canon answer. Yes, that is straight from Kevin’s golden mouth.”

As if you needed any more reasons to tune in for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, audiences will now discover once and for all whether or not the 616 timeline’s star-spangled symbol of freedom ever had sex, such are the joys of the MCU continuing to expand its horizons in new and ever stranger directions.