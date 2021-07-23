Captain America Writers Reveal If Steve Rogers Is A Virgin

It’s one of the great unanswered questions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one fans have now been debating for ten years since Captain America: The First Avenger recently celebrated its landmark anniversary, even if it doesn’t matter in the slightest within either the context of the franchise or the man’s character arc. Is Steve Rogers a virgin?

The scrawny kid from Brooklyn didn’t have much luck with the ladies, but the buff super soldier surely fared a whole lot better with the opposite sex. Then again, Steve is nothing but a gentleman and perhaps the most chivalrous superhero of them all, without mentioning the fact he spent 70 years trapped in ice before he even got the chance to dance with Peggy Carter, never mind all of the other stuff that comes with a courtship.

In a new interview, The First Avenger writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who went on to become MCU veterans by penning Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, have addressed the situation head on, with Markus McFeely first to offer his thoughts.

“I think he loses his virginity. Why do people think he’s a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you’re going city to city, and you’re signing autographs. The likes of the ladies you’re signing autographs for. I gotta imagine that.”

Markus also chimed in, and it appears the duo are in firm agreement over Captain America’s abilities to make the most of his newfound fame and physique.

“Steve Rogers isn’t a prude. He may be occasionally presented that way, but he’s a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things, but he’s not a choir boy. He’s a World War II veteran.”

It was even joked about in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Steve told Natasha Romanoff that he was 95 and not dead when she kept trying to set him up on a date, but the closing moments of Endgame proved once and for all that he only had eyes for Peggy, despite the questionably decision to briefly position her great-niece Sharon Carter as a potential love interest, which was mercifully dropped.