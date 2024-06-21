‘He would be fabulous’: Former Iron Man is badgering Marvel to put him back in the MCU, and fans know exactly who he should play

An ex-Iron Man needs to come back to the Marvel multiverse! But it’s not the one you’re thinking of…

Yes, of course, everyone and their (Cosmo the Space) dog wants Robert Downey Jr. to return to the MCU in Avengers 5 or 6, but for now it seems like the Oppenheimer actor is content with making movies that win him Oscars instead of comic book cinema (pfft, he needs to sort out his priorities). So instead let’s start the campaign to get Kevin Feige to rehire another old Armored Avenger who is practically banging on Marvel Studios’ door to let him in.

The Iron Man star in question is actually Mad Men‘s own Jon Hamm. For those unaware, Hamm actually voiced Tony Stark in Hulu’s MODOK animated series. As a lifelong superhero fan, he’s circled Marvel and DC movies for years now. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm confirmed that he was once offered the role of Green Lantern. However, while that was “one I definitely didn’t want to do,” he has made it known that he would love a role with Marvel.

“But I’ve pitched myself for a couple parts of the Marvel universe. I don’t want to say what exactly, but it was a part of a comic book that I really liked. I was like, “Are you going to do this story?” And they were like, “Yeah, we’re actually thinking of that.” I go, “Good. I should be the guy.” So maybe it’ll work out.”

While Hamm’s remaining mum about which part it was he pitched for himself, the Marvel fandom has its own ideas for which upcoming characters he’d be best suited for. And one stands head and spiky shoulders above the rest…

Jon Hamm needs to join the MCU to fix the final mistake of Fox’s X-Men universe

Given Hamm’s range as an actor, the possibilities for who he could portray in the MCU are limitless, hence why the folks of the Marvel Studios subreddit have come up with more options than there will be heroes in Avengers 5. Someone suggested he could be the big bad of Secret Wars, albeit it better looking than we had expected the character to be. “Stupid sexy Beyonder,” they commented.

Or maybe he could inherit a role previously occupied by John Mulaney in Sony’s Spider-Verse. I mean, the reasoning behind the casting speaks for itself. “Spider Hamm,” suggested one regular comedian. Someone else offered, “Narrator of Legion,” as another potential MCU role. Extra points for obscurity on that one — Hamm has another Marvel connection under his belt thanks to providing the narration on the underrated FX X-Men show.

But there’s one clear winner for Hamm’s perfect MCU part according to Reddit, and it’s hard to argue with. “Sinister,” wrote one Redditor, echoing the thoughts of many a fan. “A Sinister would make a fresh start for a first X-Men movie in the MCU.” Someone else agreed, “He would be fabulous.” Another opined, “I think he could be so good in that role.”

For context, Hamm was actually originally cast as Mr. Sinister aka Nathaniel Essex for what would’ve been a cameo in New Mutants. However, Fox never bothered to shoot the scene once Disney bought out the company and was destined to reboot the X-Men itself. Hamm has previously opened up about his frustrations with how this played out, so it would only make sense for Marvel to make things right and finally allow him the chance to don Sinister’s glorious safety-hazard shoulder pads.

