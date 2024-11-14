Head of Marvel TV says Riri Williams will have more in common with Tony Stark than just a mechanical suit in ‘Ironheart’

Since the two heroes don mechanical armor to pilot in battle, you don’t need to get up too early to realize there are a lot of similarities between Ironheart and Iron Man. However, for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Riri Williams and Tony Stark will have even more similarities.

Riri Williams will return to the MCU with her own show, titled Ironheart, in 2025, after the character made their grand debut during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Once again, the hero will be played by Dominique Thorne. In an interview with reporter Brandon Davis, Marvel Studios head of TV Brad Winderbaum spoke about the show’s plot and revealed that fans can expect to get Tony Stark vibes from Riri Williams the next time she appears on screen.

Image via Marvel Studios

“It’s a bit of a quarter-life crisis for her,” Winderbaum said. “She fought in Wakanda, she fought Namor, she had this great adventure you know. But yet the day-to-day struggle is still real. She’s Riri Williams, she’s going to do what she needs to do for her, her family, and everyone else to survive, and that does lead her down some roads. I’ll tell you, she has a Tony Stark-sized ego as well, which gets her in trouble. It’s a really fun show, it’s a crime show in a way that we’ve never done before.”

If you’re a comic fan, it shouldn’t be all that shocking to hear that Riri Williams is going to have similar traits to Iron Man as he was her biggest inspiration. In fact, without him, she probably never would have built her own advanced armor suit and would have never became the hero Ironheart.

Speaking of suits, Winderbaum also mentioned how the suit was crafted for the series, and while some of its actions are completely CGI, the suit itself is physically there.

Screenshot via Marvel Television/Disney Plus

“There’s a full practical suit. It doesn’t do all of the crazy things that the suit does, but we used a lot of techniques going back to the first Iron Man film where we actually had a practical suit on set photographing it. First of all, even just as a visual reference for the CG artists, having the actual suit there even if it has to do CG things to open and close, it had all of the perfect lighting references so the emulation is just spot-on. It’s awesome, I’m sure it’s gonna be in the Marvel lobby in a couple of months.”

Hearing all this talk of Ironheart has us more excited than ever. It remains to be seen what the Marvel exec means by it being a crime show like we’ve never seen before, but honestly, anything unique from Marvel Studios is just what fans are after. Especially since the studio found such success with Agatha All Along, which bucked traditional tropes and became a bonafide hit among fans. After all, the last thing we want is the same style of story we’ve seen already.

The good news is that we’ve only got around six months left to wait before we have the chance to uncover all of the show’s secrets. Ironheart is scheduled to release on Disney Plus on June 24, 2025, as part of the stacked lineup coming to the streaming service next year.

