Latest Marvel News: The great ‘cinema’ debate was ended a long time ago as ‘Loki’ encroaches on turf Martin Scorsese tried and failed to claim

The debate over whether or not the Marvel Cinematic Universe can truly be considered is as pointless as it is unending, because everybody has their own opinion that matters equally no matter who you are or how loud you want to try and shout it.

That being said, the best-ever response to the question was given a long time ago before going viral all over again, and that’s not the only thing involving Martin Scorsese to feature in our rundown after Loki accidentally name-dropped a story the legendary director has tried and failed to get made twice over.

It isn’t all about the merits of the MCU, so strap in to find out the latest happenings in the world of superheroes and spandex.

The ‘is Marvel cinema?’ debate got its finest answer from an unlikely source

Photo via Barunson E&A

Four years after he first said it, Parasite director and three-time Academy Award winner Bong-Joon ho’s response to the question has gained a new lease of viral life, based entirely on how fantastic it is.

While he was quick to name several Marvel movies that he enjoyed, he distanced himself from ever helming one himself because he “can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes.” This is the same guy who made his Oscars kiss after he won them, but he clearly draws the line at a skintight catsuit.

Loki name-drops a mass murderer Martin Scorsese can’t seem to bring to the screen

Image via Marvel Studios

During their sojourn to the World’s Fair of 1893, Owen Wilson’s Mobius made a point of acknowledging serial killer H.H. Holmes, who used the Chicago spectacular as the backdrop to securing a reputation as perhaps America’s first serial killer.

Nonchalant as it may have been, people did pick up on the fact that Devil in the White City – the novel describing Holmes’ killings in the style of a novel – was in development with Martin Scorsese attached as both a feature film and Hulu miniseries before failing to come to life on either count. Even when they’re not glaring at each other, then, they still kinda are.

Fantastic Four director feeling the heat as he waits to drop a casting bomb on the world

via 20th Century Fox

For all intents and purposes, it sounds as though Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman has a cast in place for the MCU’s reboot, but obviously the strikes are preventing him from revealing the identity of the central quartet.

He did admit he knows the immense pressure he’s under, though, something that he hopefully thrives with considering both the Multiverse Saga and the titular team’s live-action adventures have generally tended to be underwhelming as a whole.

That’s it for another week of Marvel mania, but be sure to check back in tomorrow, because the wheels never stop turning.