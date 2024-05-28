Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Photos via Jeremy Chan/Getty Images/Sony Pictures
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry

Was this actor (os)born to play the role?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 28, 2024 12:53 pm

Ask any Spider-Man fan and they’ll come back with only one answer for who should play the MCU’s Harry Osborn: Timothee Chalamet. I mean, who else would be better as Peter Parker’s rival for MJ’s affections than Zendaya’s Dune boyfriend?

Recommended Videos

Sadly, we’re still waiting on any kind of official word that this spot-on casting could come to fruition in Spider-Man 4 — to tell the truth, we’re still waiting on any official word at all on Spider-Man 4 — but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing who would be the perfect person to play Chalamet’s on-screen pops and become Earth-19999’s variant of Norman Osborn.

One suggestion that’s going viral? Multi-IP icon Andy Serkis! He is already the very goblin-like Gollum after all. Why not make him the Green Goblin too?

Well, there’s actually a good reason why not…

The MCU’s ultimate Green Goblin candidate has been named, but there’s one big problem

spider-man: no way home green goblin mask

It’s hard to deny that Serkis would make an excellent Osborn. Especially if Marvel elected to continue drawing inspiration from the Ultimate Spider-Man comics and adapted the version of Gobby from the Ultimate universe — in that reality, Norman doesn’t just put on a mask, he actually transforms into a hideous, hulked-out goblin form. Serkis, the monarch of MoCap, would excel in a role like that.

Unfortunately, there’s just one big hitch with Serkis getting cast as Norman: he’s already in the MCU. Don’t forget that the actor played Ulysses Klaue in both Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther. Sure, the franchise is becoming much more flexible these days when it comes to recasting previously used actors — Gemma Chan, Michelle Yeoh, and Mahershala Ali, to name just a few — but Serkis playing one major villain only to come back as another would be perhaps the hardest to overlook.

After Willem Dafoe just returned in No Way Home, maybe it would be for the best if Norman was rested for a while, before eventually being re(os)born later down the line. Chalamet as Harry, though? Snap him up now, Feige. James Franco who?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Doctor Doom/Giancarlo Esposito
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine/stock photo of dollar bills
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Florence Pugh as a teary-eyed Yelena Belova in Hawkeye
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Thunderbolts*’ leak reveals shocking twist, and now everyone has the same complaint
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Doctor Doom/Giancarlo Esposito
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney attend the FYC Red Carpet For FX's "Welcome To Wrexham" at The Television Academy on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ fans are convinced they already know who Rob McElhenney is playing after cameo tease
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine/stock photo of dollar bills
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ already earning over $8M at the box office means it could set an insane 2024 record
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Read Article Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Wade Wilson and Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Deadpool and Wolverine’s next MCU appearance rumored to be revealed, and you’ll love it
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 23, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'