‘Full creative control, baby!!!’: Marvel is reviving a beloved MCU character with the magic touch of a cinematic mastermind

From the many issues plaguing the MCU post-Endgame, the enormous number of unresolved cliffhangers might be the worst. Well, at least one loose thread will soon be tied, as Marvel Studios has reportedly brought back a cinematic mastermind to revive a fan-favorite character.

Let’s cut to the chase. 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was not great. The script was all over the place, the story mistreated Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), and the multiversal background was incredibly underwhelming as Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) once really set foot on a single alternative reality. However, the movie is still entertaining.

Do you know why? Sam Raimi!

As a master of horror, Raimi has a unique ability to intertwine campines with emotional impact. It’s no wonder Evil Dead is one of the best and longest-running horror franchises in history. Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy also helped cement the superhero hype that would eventually result in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The man knows how to make a fun movie in horror and superhero universes – just look at the musical battle between two Variants of Stephen in Multiverse of Madness!

Raimi didn’t have the creative control he needed for Multiverse of Madness, which was made worse by Marvel Studios’ dumping of the best version of the script. But what if Raimi was brought back for Doctor Strange 3? And what if he could have more creative control to turn Stephen’s next MCU adventure into a full-blown horror movie? That sounds like a dream, right? Apparently, that’s the kind of deal Raimi is signing behind the scenes.

Is Sam Raimi coming back to direct Doctor Strange 3?

Sam Raimi is rumored to be returning to direct ‘DOCTOR STRANGE 3’



(Source: https://t.co/PxZlkVeffx) pic.twitter.com/RAhqEkjPW7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 5, 2024

The mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness introduced Charlize Theron as Clea, a powerful sorceress from the Dark Dimension. She pops into Earth and enlists Stephen’s help to deal with some universe-shattering Conversions, but the duo just leaves together to fight some ancient evil. There’s so much potential packed into a single scene that it’s a wonder Doctor Strange 3 is not yet on Marvel Studio’s calendar.

However, after bad box office performances and increasing fan disappointment, Marvel Studios is cleaning the house and bringing the big guns back to help set the MCU back on its course. For instance, Robert Downey Jr. has been cast as Victor van Doom, replacing Kang after Jonathan Majors decided to become a villain in real life. In that context, bringing Raimi back and greenlighting a third Doctor Strange movie is the right choice.

He better cause dude actually has sauce and NO CORPORATE MEDDLING!!! Full creative control baby!!! — Lee (@FilmItLee) October 5, 2024

While Multiverse of Madness wasn’t as successful as Marvel Studios hoped, they are aware that all the creative changes in the background are to blame. Raimi is such a celebrated filmmaker that having his name attached to any project automatically increases people’s interest. In addition, a movie that takes Stephen to the Dark Dimension and dives deeper into the Multiverse is the perfect opportunity to allow Raimi to unleash his deranged energy however he wants – if it doesn’t work, things don’t spill into the main continuity, and it gets easier to clean canon. Finally, Agatha All Along is a sleeper hit with a modest budget, which shows Marvel Studios fans earn for more magic, wacky, and frightening stories.

Give the man a script he can work with this time instead of a hundred rewrites while on set and let him cook. — Austin (@AustinPlanet) October 5, 2024

It’s time to bring Raimi back and let him tackle the script beyond helming direction. Let him go crazy with practical effects and imprint his distinct voice on Doctor Strange 3. Heck, allow him to give Bruce Campbell’s Pizza Poppa his revenge! That’s the kind of project the MCU needs right now.

