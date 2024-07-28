Doctor Doom is here, but he better not be a Tony Stark variant in the MCU

Marvel fans were stunned when Kevin Feige announced Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Doctor Doom. The news also begs the question worth repeating till we get a concert answer: Is the MCU’s Doctor Doom a Tony Stark variant?

The MCU has a history of reimagining classic Marvel characters to fit within its interconnected narrative. One of the most significant examples of this approach was the treatment of Spider-Man’s origin story. When Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his backstory was dramatically altered to create a mentor-mentee relationship with Tony Stark. This change allowed for a fresh take on the character while tying him closely to the established MCU continuity.

Unfortunately, Tony Stark’s shadow accompanied Peter Parker for multiple movies, and it would take No Way Home to soft reboot the character and allow Spider-Man to be a hero on his own. The same cannot happen with Doctor Doom, one of Mavel’s most iconic villains who deserves to be more than a Tony Stark variant.

The MCU’s Doctor Doom shouldn’t be a Tony Stark variant

Victor von Doom is one of Marvel’s most iconic and complex villains, with a rich backstory that is crucial to his character. In the comics, Doom is a scientific genius and sorcerer from the fictional Eastern European country of Latveria. His tragic past and his iron-clad belief in his own superiority are all essential elements of his character.

Turning Doctor Doom into a Tony Stark variant could undermine the character’s unique identity. While it might provide an interesting twist for MCU fans, it risks simplifying his complex personality and reducing him to “evil Tony Stark.” This approach would also limit the storytelling possibilities for future Fantastic Four movies, as Doom’s rivalry with Reed Richards is a cornerstone of many classic Marvel stories.

Having the same actor playing two major characters in the MCU might cause confusion. However, since Victor von Doom is so proud of his mask, Avengers: Doomsday could solve this problem by never showing the villain without his costume – to be fair, we fans really want to see Doctor Doom sporting his classic green cloak. Or perhaps Downey Jr. could play a version of Doom from an alternate universe where he conquered his world, serving as a dark mirror to the heroic Tony Stark we knew. Finally, Marvel Studios can avoid any controversy by simply never addressing the fact that Victor von Doom looks like Tony Stark in the MCU.

While the idea of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU is undoubtedly exciting, Marvel Studios must handle Doctor Doom with care. The character can potentially be one of the MCU’s greatest villains, but only if he’s allowed to be true to his comic book roots.

