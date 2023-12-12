MCU heroes who are actually the exact same character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a large tapestry of superheroes, each with unique abilities that set them apart. But some of these heroes share remarkably similar superpowers.

While many characters have glaring similarities in their powers, some are a bit more subtle. For example, Iron Man and Ironheart? Obvious! But it might take a deep dive to understand the almost identical powers of the patriotic duo, Black Panther and Captain America. Keen-eyed fans will have noticed however, as these MCU characters are, on the surface, pretty much the same.

Hawkeye and Black Widow

Natasha Romanoff, renowned as the formidable Black Widow, and Clint Barton, known by the moniker Hawkeye, are two heroes who share a common mastery of the art of assassination. Moreover, they both have unparalleled expertise in marksmanship. Trained extensively in the Red Room, Black Widow has honed her skills to perfection, making her a deadly force both on and off the battlefield. On the other hand, Hawkeye stands out as a master archer who never misses a target. Both characters can showcase their prowess not only in long-distance precision shots, but also in the intensity of close-quarters combat.

Iron Man, War Machine, and Ironheart

Images via Marvel Studios

Tony Stark, the ingenious billionaire and founding member of The Avengers, dons the iconic Iron Man suit. Similarly, James Rhodes, Stark’s close ally and friend, assumes the mantle of War Machine, a formidable suit of armor equipped with cutting-edge weaponry. Last but not least is the teenage genius inventor and engineer Riri Williams, who built an armored suit of her own and has taken up the moniker Ironheart. All three heroes boast state-of-the-art armor technology, providing their wearers with enhanced strength, flight capabilities, and an arsenal of powerful weapons.

Scarlet Witch and Wiccan

Scarlet Witch and Wiccan share a familial and thematic connection in the MCU. Scarlet Witch can manipulate and warp reality, possessing a great affinity for magic. Wiccan, Scarlet Witch and Vision’s son, has powers much like his mother’s. Wiccan can also manipulate reality, change the nature of objects, and even reshape the world around him. Both characters’ affinity to chaos magic makes them extremely powerful sorcerers.

Speed and Quicksilver

Images via Marvel Studios

Pietro Maximoff, also known as Quicksilver, possesses the mutant ability of superhuman speed allowing him to run, move, and react at speeds that are much faster than the average person. Tommy Shepherd, known by the moniker Speed, also possesses the ability to move at incredible speeds. Both speedsters have also been associated with time travel as well, breaking through the fragments of time itself.

Hulk and She-Hulk

Bet you saw this one coming? On the surface, these cousins are literally the male and female sides of the same coin. Dr. Bruce Banner, after being exposed to gamma radiation, transforms into the Hulk. Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk was exposed to her cousin, Bruce Banner’s blood after an accident and was transformed into She-Hulk. The two heroes share superhuman strength, incredible durability, enhanced stamina, and remarkable regenerative healing factors. Oh, and they’re both pretty funny too, but maybe that’s just a family thing.

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Scott Lang, the charismatic Ant-Man, and Hope Van Dyne, also known as The Wasp, both possess the extraordinary ability to manipulate their physical size. This remarkable power allows them to seamlessly transition from shrinking down to minuscule dimensions, comparable to that of an ant, to expanding to towering proportions. In the grand scheme of things, they’ve basically got the same powers.

Black Panther and Captain America

T’Challa, also known as Black Panther, and Steve Rogers, the iconic Captain America, both embody the epitome of superhuman physical prowess within the MCU. T’Challa, as the heir to the Wakandan throne, harnesses the extraordinary powers bestowed upon him by the mythical metal vibranium, while Steve Rogers owes his enhanced abilities to the groundbreaking Super Soldier Serum. The two patriotic heroes not only share a similarity of elevated strength, agility, and combat skills to unprecedented levels but also have science to thank for a lot of their powers.

Scarlet Witch and Dr. Strange

Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange both wield the extraordinary power of manipulating reality, effectively bending the laws of physics to their will. However, Scarlet Witch’s approach to reality manipulation is characterized by her affinity for chaos magic. On the other hand, Doctor Strange employs a different avenue to reality-warping through the mystic arts, drawing upon ancient spells, incantations, and artifacts to manipulate the fabric of reality.