‘Morbius 2, 3, and 4’: Marvel Studios reveals first hint at its surprise plans for the MCU after ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ is over

It feels like the Multiverse Saga is only just ramping up, but Marvel Studios is already starting to plan out what’s to come after its next big era-ending Avengers event. Following a brief flirtation with Jonathan Majors’ Kang, we know that Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is coming to cause Earth’s Mightiest Heroes a world (or multiple worlds) of pain in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, releasing 2026 and 2027. But what’s the MCU got to offer after that?

Although there are still a number of curious gaps in Phase Five and Six’s own slate, Marvel has now officially scheduled three new movies for — believe it or not — 2028. As per Disney’s latest release date changes, Marvel Studios has conjured up the following three dates for a trio of currently unknown films — Feb. 18, 2028, May 5, 2028, and Nov. 10, 2028.

The big question now is… What three movies does Marvel have in the works?

Blade, X-Men, and… Morbius? Demystifying Marvel’s 2028 movie slate

The ever-imaginative Marvel fandom is already busy at work deducing what the House of Ideas could be developing to fill these three release dates. There is one obvious contender that presents itself. Seeing as this notice comes alongside the news that Blade will not be arriving in November 2025 after all (le gasp!), it doesn’t take a genius of Reed Richards’ size to speculate that November 2028 could be the Mahershala Ali-fronted reboot’s new intended due date.

One of them will be blade pic.twitter.com/crmzSWRBKe — Ty (@tydriscoll7) October 22, 2024

Another one that seems a good bet is the confirmed X-Men reboot. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes scribe Michael Lesslie is already working on the script for this one, so it could theoretically land sooner, but it would make sense to hold off the coming of the MCU’s own X-Men team until the multiverse of it all is concluded.

Marvel Studios X-MEN

Coming to theatres May 5 2028 pic.twitter.com/vQRvT0R82v — DroidEK (@K1NGDRO1D) October 22, 2024

You know what the rumors say, though. The word on the street is that the Multiverse Saga will be followed up with… The Mutant Saga! Could these first three projects in Phase Seven all revolve around the birth of the X-Men?

MCU Phase 7 Becomes

The Mutant Saga pic.twitter.com/wJl1CZJNFg — 🇲🇾VERITHANAMANE THALAPATHY RASIGAN🇲🇾 ᴸᴱᴼ (@thalapathyuyiru) October 22, 2024

It’s worth noting that this update confirms Marvel fully intends to keep releasing three movies per calendar year. This seems to be in sharp contrast to the many times Bob Iger has emphasized that the studio will focus on quality over quantity from now on. Perhaps the mega-success of Deadpool & Wolverine changed his mind?

please god don’t go back to this



1-2 films a year was perfect, we don’t need to pump out more movies for the sake of pumping them out — frisk (@0xFrisk) October 22, 2024

Not to make you feel as old as the Ancient One, but 2028 will also mark the 20th anniversary of the MCU. No doubt at least one of these films will have a celebratory edge to it to mark two full decades since Iron Man changed the game forever.

They most planning something huge for 20th anniversary. — Anas Ahmed (@anaha002) October 22, 2024

Speaking of Iron Man, Marvel’s come under a lot of flak of late for its “safe” choice to bring back Downey as Victor Von Doom, so Phase Seven should probably make some bold swings to appease the haters. You know what would be the boldest possible swing it could make? Fill those three slots with back-to-back Morbius sequels. We will genuinely never see it coming.

morbius 2,3 and 4 — Silo (@UnstoppableSilo) October 22, 2024

Here in 2024, the next Marvel movie to hit theaters is Captain America: Brave New World, coming Feb. 14, 2025. As for what’s in store for 2028, we’ll find out in good time. Personally, I’m hoping for a Captain Britain film, a Howard the Duck reboot, and Ant-Man 4: M.O.D.O.K Does Magic Mike.

