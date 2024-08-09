‘Now this is boys will be boys’: An army of Ryans take to the theater for a truly unique ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ viewing

The third time around, Ryan Reynolds’ trademark character has inspired more fanfare than ever before. And there’s no guessing as to why.

Finally, after Marvel’s domination on the big screen, the Merc With the Mouth has entered the MCU. Deadpool (Reynolds) has had his taste of the limelight since his first solo venture in 2016, but Disney’s merger with Fox has invited him to the big leagues. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds has done the impossible by convincing Hugh Jackman to return as the ball of fury with claws as they head out to save the universe from destruction. The film has been a return to form for Marvel which has candidly been plateauing since 2019’s Endgame. But this time around, fans have returned to the theater in droves, including one particular sect of viewers with all one thing in common.

A Deadpool screening was overwhelmed with Ryans

In a display that would make Reynolds himself proud, an entire screening was filled out with an audience exclusively named Ryan. Under the TikTok handle, Ryan Meetup, the event was chronicled for all of the internet to witness. Each Ryan in attendance was gifted a Deadpool shirt and they were treated to Ryan-specific advertisements. One Ryan even brought some Aviation gin. Together, they enjoyed one of the best MCU films in recent memory, along with a special guest.

Ryan Meetup acknowledged that they would be remiss if they did not invite a Hugh, since Reynolds invited the famous Jackman to appear alongside him. In this tongue-in-cheek manner, they welcomed a Hugh whose last name was Ryan. All in all, the viewing seemed to be a success. If nothing else, it brought joy to the social media platform for a time.

“Now this is boys will be boys,” commenter Lee posted to a typical response from Ryan Meetup: “Ryans being Ryans.”

Ryan Meetup was so so committed to the bit that they fully endorse changing one’s name to Ryan just so more people can contribute to these events. One bystander in the video allegedly changed her name while they pushed this agenda further in the comments.

“I wanna be called Ryan. not fair,” bob posted. Ryan Meetup was quick to respond: “You can change your name, we have the paperwork.”

This is not the first example of Ryans meeting up, either. Ryan Meetup has done a collection of similar events, which can be found at https://ryanmeetup.com/events. The group has previously put together events including Rytoberfest, St. Ryan’s Day, and Ryami Vice, all with the purpose of meeting more people named Ryan. Per Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine recently crossed the $900 million mark at the box office, and while there is no confirmation that Ryan Meetup helped, it certainly couldn’t have hurt.

